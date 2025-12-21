Bills Week 17 foe to reportedly get 2 key players back from injury in time for matchup
Two key players will reportedly return to the lineup for the Buffalo Bills’ Week 17 foe just in time for next week’s matchup.
The Philadelphia Eagles should be boosted by starting right tackle Lane Johnson and starting defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who are each expected to be re-inserted back into the lineup after their respective absences. The news was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday morning.
Coming back
Johnson has missed five straight games due to a foot injury, while Carter has been out for three consecutive matchups due to a shoulder ailment.
Both players are significant contributors for the Eagles, with Johnson, a two-time first-team All-Pro, serving as a mainstay in the team’s starting lineup for 13 seasons, while Carter has been a star since he was drafted by the Eagles in 2023. Carter is a former Pro Bowler who has recorded 12.5 sacks over the past three seasons, including 2.5 during the 2025 campaign.
Why it matters
As it stands entering Week 16, the Bills’ (10-4) best chance of completing an unlikely comeback in the AFC East title race is for them to win their final three games of the season, with divisional rival, the New England Patriots (11-3), falling in one of their last two division games of the year, against the New York Jets or Miami Dolphins.
That could make a win over the Eagles next week increasingly critical for the Bills, who are hoping to remain atop the East for the sixth consecutive season. The Eagles locked up the NFC East title for a second straight year when they defeated the Washington Commanders on Saturday.
Taking care of business
The Bills’ chances of winning the division currently sit at 23%, per the New York Times Playoff Simulator. And a win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday will be their first step toward keeping hope alive heading into their matchup with Philadelphia next week.
The Bills will kick off against the Browns at 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field.
