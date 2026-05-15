Predicting Every Buffalo Bills Game Score Even Though It's Way Too Early

On Thursday night, the 2026 NFL schedule was released and teams found unique ways to reveal their own schedules. That included the Buffalo Bills, who made a video that featured Josh Allen, William Fitchner, a barbershop quartet, and a giant chrysalis.

We already wrote about the Bills being featured on Thanksgiving, as they will host the Kansas City Chiefs during Week 12. We also knew they would host the Detroit Lions in Week 2, with Alex Brasky detailing the incredible cost for the first game in the new Highmark Stadium.

Now all the games are known, however, and we look ahead with this way too early week-by-week prediction for the Bills 2026 season.

Week 1: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass against Houston Texans defensive end Denico Autry. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Josh Allen often plays Superman, but the Houston Texans defense has been his kryptonite. Allen is 1-4 against Houston, including losses in 2024 and 2025.

Houston is arguably the worst team for Buffalo to face in Week 1. Their defense will need time to figure things out under Jim Leonhard and the offense won’t be able to carry them against this relentless defense.

Prediction: Texans 23, Bills 17

Record: 0-1

Week 2: Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions (Thursday Night Football)

This might be the most anticipated game for Buffalo fans since it will be the first regular season game played in the new $2.1 billion Highmark Stadium. The Bills' new home will be on full display during the Thursday Night Football game in Week 2 as the Detroit Lions come to town.

Detroit boasts an explosive offense, which will be a major test for new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. With the excitement of the new stadium, look for Buffalo to go into this one fired up and pull off an exciting, but narrow victory.

Prediction: Bills 31, Lions 27

Record: 1-1

Week 3: Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh has the Los Angeles Chargers playing well, but he lost defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who is replaced by Chris O’Leary.

Buffalo’s offense should be able to make some big plays against this defense as Josh Allen out-duels Justin Herbert.

Prediction: Bills 30, Chargers 23

Record: 2-1

Week 4: Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots won the AFC East and made the Super Bowl in 2025. They snuck up on everyone, but that won’t be the case this season. Buffalo gets revenge on New England for knocking them off at home last year with a one-point win.

Prediction: Bills 20, Patriots 16

Record: 3-1

Week 5: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football)

Two Super Bowl contenders face off on Monday Night Football and this one should have plenty of fireworks.

The Rams take advantage of being at home, and upset the Bills, dropping them to 3-2 on the season.

Prediction: Rams 37, Bills 31

Record: 3-2

Week 6: Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are rebuilding under Klint Kubiak, and even with Fernando Mendoza in line to be their franchise quarterback, this will be a tough season for them. Buffalo takes advantage with an easy win just ahead of their bye week.

Prediction: Bills 26, Raiders 13

Record: 4-2

Week 7: BYE WEEK

Week 8: Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

A Week 7 bye is rather early, but the Bills use it to their advantage here. With an extra week to prepare, they take on the Ravens with more confidence.

Leonhard’s defense should be rounding into form as they hold Lamar Jackson to fewer than 20 points and secure a huge victory over an AFC foe.

Prediction: Bills 28, Ravens 17

Record: 5-2

Week 9: Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings

Kevin O'Connell always has the Vikings playing better than expected, but this still feels like it could be a rough season for them. Whether it's J.J. McCarthy or Kyler Murray, Buffalo finds a way to win on the road.

Prediction: Bills 26, Vikings 20

Record: 6-2

Week 10: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

The Jets are once again in a transition as they turn back to Geno Smith as their quarterback. Smith regressed in 2025 with the Raiders and that will continue in 2026.

Prediction: Bills 21, Jets 6

Record: 7-2

Week 11: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

This could be the biggest trap game on the schedule. Buffalo seems to fall victim to these at least once per season, and that happens in Week 11 as they're caught looking ahead to the Chiefs.

Prediction: Dolphins 22, Bills 14

Record: 7-3

Week 12: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thanksgiving)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt gets taken down from behind by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Allen has dominated the Chiefs in the regular season, with a record of 5-1. The playoffs have been a different story, with Kansas City owning a 4-0 record against Allen.

At home, in a historic game, the Bills get the job done as Allen adds another win over Kansas City to his resume. The question now will be if they can reverse their fortunes against them in the postseason should these two meet again.

Prediction: Bills 34, Chiefs 24

Record: 8-3

Week 13: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

New England might not be as good this season as they were in 2025, but the Bills still split the series in this prediction. Coming off a huge win over the Chiefs, the Patriots take advantage as they hand Buffalo its fourth loss of the year.

Prediction: Patriots 26, Bills 24

Record: 8-4

Week 14: Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers (Sunday Night Football)

Facing one of the top teams in the NFC on Sunday Night Football, the Bills find themselves unfortunately dropping their second consecutive game. This stretch will lead to doubts about the team overall, but how they respond down the stretch will be key.

Prediction: Packers 31, Bills 28

Record: 8-5

Week 15: Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears (Saturday Night)

The previous two losses will have the Bills laser-focused for this Saturday night showdown. Facing one of the top teams in the NFC in the Chicago Bears, the Bills find a way to win in overtime. D.J. Moore gets some revenge against the Bears with an overtime win to get back on track.

Prediction: Bills 23, Bears 20 OT

Record: 9-5

Week 16: Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos (Christmas)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir breaks several tackles against the Denver Broncos. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Demons can be exorcised on Christmas day for the Bills.

The Denver Broncos ended their season last year with a thrilling, and frustrating, overtime loss in the playoffs. The Bills now have Jim Leonhard as defensive coordinator and Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator, both formerly of the Broncos.

Those coaches help put together a plan that gives Buffalo a massive late-season win over the Broncos, setting them up for the final two-game stretch against AFC East opponents.

Prediction: Bills 27, Broncos 23

Record: 10-5

Week 17: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

The previous trap game loss will serve as motivation for Buffalo as they get back at their AFC East rivals on the road. Miami can't handle the suddenly confident Bills, who run away with this one.

Prediction: Bills 41, Dolphins 17

Record: 11-5

Week 18: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Ideally, the AFC East will be wrapped up again by this point so the final game could feature more Kyle Allen than Josh Allen. Either way, the Bills win this one and head into the postseason with an impressive 12-5 record and plenty of momentum.

Prediction: Bills 24, Jets 13

Record: 12-5