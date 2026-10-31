Buffalo Bills Connected to Eagles, Cardinals in Pair of Trade Projections

The Buffalo Bills need to add help on the defensive side of the ball and an analyst has proposed a pair of trades for general manager Brandon Beane to accomplish that task.

The Athletic's Ted Nguyen came up with 10 different hypothetical trades for NFL teams and the Bills were involved in two of them.

Bills project to trade with Eagles for defensive tackle Moro Ojomo

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) reacts after a third-down stop against the Los Angeles Rams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One saw the Bills matched up with the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade for defensive tackle Moro Ojomo. The proposed deal saw Buffalo give up a third-round pick.

"Ojomo, who could be a game-changer for the Bills as a run stuffer and interior pass rusher. He also fits into Buffalo’s 3-4 scheme," he said. "Pairing Ojomo with budding star Deone Walker would be a move for this season and the future."

Bills project to trade with Cardinals for safety Budda Baker

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) practices before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After that, Nguyen then had the Bills acquiring Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker for a fourth-round pick.

Are These Proposed Bills Trades Realistic

"They need defensive help badly. Ojomo would help the front, and Baker would give Leonhard his playmaking safety on the back end," Nguyen said. "While Leonhard was with the Broncos, he saw first-hand the impact that Talanoa Hufanga had. Baker has been out of the limelight in Arizona, but with the Bills, the world could see how special he is on the big stage."

While it remains to be seen if the Bills would be open to acquiring either player, we could see both getting moved at the deadline.

Ojomo is in the final year of his deal and the Eagles already have a lot invested upfront with Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, so they could look to unload Ojomo during a season in which Philly isn't going anywhere.

Baker is a logical trade candidate because Arizona needs more draft capital for the rebuild and it doesn't make much sense to hold on to a 30-year-old safety who could decline before the Cardinals are competitive again.

Do Bills need a DT and safety?

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) is seen against the the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The interior of the defensive line is one of the most stable spots on the Bills' defense, so they don't necessarily need a D-tackle.

That said, it certainly wouldn't hurt to upgrade the position and Ojomo would amount to a better option than T.J. Sanders and DeWayne Carter.

Ojomo doesn't have any sacks this season, but he does have 16 pressures and he did post six sacks in 2025. As far as his run defense is concerned, he's comparable to Sanders and Carter.

Ojomo is a good, up-and-coming young player and he would be a welcomed addition in Buffalo. However, if it really costs a third-rounder, the Bills should pass.

Baker is a different story. The Cardinals safety has been one of the better players at his position in the NFL for a decade now, as evidenced by his eight Pro Bowls and four All-Pro nods.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Baker doesn't offer much in coverage, but he is an excellent box safety who plays the run at an elite level and can get after the quarterback when sent to blitz.

At the very least, the Bills need more depth at safety, but they can really use a starting-caliber player, as the duo of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Cole Bishop has left a lot to be desired in 2026.

If all it takes is a fourth-round pick, acquiring Baker is a no-brainer for Buffalo.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —