New Bills 2027 NFL Mock Draft Lands Instinctive Safety Who Surprisingly Drops in Round 1

Entering Week 8 of the 2026 season, the Buffalo Bills clearly have one major weakness. The Bills are 31st in the league in pass defense, already surrendering 1,715 through the air in seven games.

They recently brought back veteran Tre'Davious White, which could help shore up their concerns at cornerback, but that's just a Band-Aid approach. There's still a lot of rebuilding that needs to be done in the secondary, especially at safety where they've been a mess in coverage.

That's why CBS Sports' Josh Edwards has Buffalo targeting a safety in his latest 2027 NFL mock draft. With the Bills' first selection in Round 1, he has them taking Notre Dame's Tae Johnson at No. 29 overall.

Round 1, Pick 29: Tae Johnson, S, Notre Dame

Notre Dame safety Tae Johnson celebrates after getting a stop in the first half of a NCAA football game against Texas A&M. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Asd Edwards states, Johnson is an instinctive safety who will give their secondary some "accountability." He also said that Jim Leonhard's arrival on its own was not the cure-all for their defense, which is why a rebuild in the secondary is neccessary.

"A change in defensive coordinator was not the cure-all for Buffalo's defensive woes. Tae Johnson is an instinctual safety who should bring some accountability back to the Bills' secondary," Edwards wrote.

Johnson was a multi-sport star in high school, playing football and basketball. He's incredibly athletic, and previously played wide receiver. That was evident during his breakout season in 2025 when Johnson recorded four interceptions for the Fighting Irish.

Bills must consider Tae Johnson's injury history in 2027 NFL draft

Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson reacts after a play during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, Johnson has not been able to play much this season after suffering a foot injury in the opener against Wisconsin. He is expected to return sometime in November, but since he had a foot injury in the past, the coaching staff is proceeding with caution.

Bills Secondary Has History of Injuries

Buffalo has had more than its fair share of injuries in the secondary. Maxwell Hairston missed plenty of time as a rookie in 2025 and they have seen players such as Dee Alford, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jordan Hancock, and Christian Benford all battle injuries this season. The Bills also already have concerns about durability with safety Cole Bishop, who missed time during each of his first two seasons, which slowed his development.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson (9) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson has the makings of a centerfielder with excellent coverage skills and a nose for the ball. That will be intriguing for the Bills, but they need to do their homework with medical checks since they can't afford to add another player who might not always be available.

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