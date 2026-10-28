Ranking Top 6 Bills Trade Possibilities From Realistic to Delusional

With the 2026 NFL trade deadline coming up on Nov. 10, Buffalo Bills fans are once again dreaming of general manager Brandon Beane pulling off a big trade or trades.

However, expectations always need to be tempered. After all, as much as the Bills might want to make a trade, it takes two to tango and not only do other teams have to be willing partners, the price has to be right, also, so there are a lot of moving parts to make a trade work.

For the Bills, their focus should be on the defensive side of the ball, where Jim Leonhard's unit needs help at three positions, including cornerback ,safety and linebacker.

Knowing that, here's six trade possibilities with two players at each of those positions, ranked in order from most to least likely.

1. Titans LB Cody Barton

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) stands during the National Anthem against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Nissan Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rebuilding Tennessee Titans are not getting any better in 2026 and could consider selling off a soon-to-be 30-year-old linebacker who doesn't figure to fit into the team's long-term plans.

Barton doesn't do anything at an elite level, but he is a solid all-around linebacker and a quality starter. Likely costing only a Day 3 pick, this feels like a trade that is in Brandon Beane's wheelhouse.

2. Eagles CB Riq Woolen

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen (2) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia Eagles are in a downward spiral and may be on the verge of a rebuild. As a result of that and Woolen being on a one-year deal, he's a prime trade candidate, a belief ESPN's Jeremy Fowler agrees with.

Woolen is putting together another strong season and would amount to an upgrade over Maxwell Hairston and Davison Igbinosun on the boundary for the Bills.

At the reasonable price of a Day 3 pick, Woolen remains a realistic option for the Bills.

3. Cardinals S Budda Baker

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) reacts after a play =D+ during the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rebuilding Arizona Cardinals should be selling off pieces that don't factor into their long-term plans and Baker figures to be one of those players as he approaches the age of 31 in January.

Baker has been one of the best box safeties in the NFL for years now and would instantly improve not only Buffalo's run defense, but their pass-rush, also, as Baker is an excellent blitzer.

The perenially cap-strapped Bills will like the idea of having some flexibility with Baker beyond this season. He is under contract next year, but he can also be cut loose with minimal pain.

One roadblock to this deal is the money. The Bills only have $3.8 million in cap space currently and will need Arizona to pick up a good chunk of what's left on Baker's deal, but Arizona doing so could also increase the price the Bills have to pay in draft picks.

4. Titans CB Alontae Taylor

Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) exits the tunnel before their game against Philadelphia at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taylor has been a disastrous free-agent signing for Tennessee, and after being a healthy scratch in Week 6, he was active for Week 7 but didn't play any defensive snaps.

But there's a very logical explanation for why Taylor has struggled. The Titans have been playing Taylor on the boundary instead of in the slot, where he has thrived during his career. That wouldn't be an issue in Buffalo, where Taylor can replace the struggling Dee Alford.

However, Taylor's contract is an albatross and the Titans would have to be willing to eat a massive portion of it for any team to even consider making a trade for the veteran cornerback. It remains to be seen if the Titans are willing to do that.

5. Chargers S Derwin James

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James (3) during minicamp at The Bolt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 0-6, the Chargers are finished this season and should be open to trading players. However, as of this writing, the team has been adamant it is not selling, and reports suggest the same.

Adding to that, we just don't see a team coached by Jim Harbaugh ripping it down to the studs and starting over. Trading James is a move a team intent on rebuilding would make.

If Los Angeles does sell at the deadline, chances are the trades will feature players who are on the final year of their contract. James does not qualify as one of those players.

6. Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brooks would be a home-run solution for the Bills at linebacker. A first-team All-Pro in 2025, Brooks is one of the best linebackers in the NFL and his sideline-to-sideline speed and tackling ability would provide an immediate jolt to Buffalo's defense.

The biggest roadblocks to this potential trade are money and the Dolphins being in the same division. Buffalo would not only need Miami to be keen on trading with a division rival, but also helping facilitate the trade by assuming some of what's left of Brooks' contract.

Miami is years away from competing, so they may not be against making a trade with the Bills, but having to pick up money, also, likely closes the door on this dream trade for Buffalo.

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