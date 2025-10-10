Video of new Highmark Stadium field construction reveals exciting new element
Construction on the Buffalo Bills' new Highmark Stadium is driving into the Red Zone.
Crews inside the team's new facility this week have been laying the two acres of Kentucky Bluegrass natural field. Good new, Bills Mafia: new Highmark also now has goal posts in the end zones.
MORE: Bills' fan who made viral catch of Josh Allen pass reveals what he did with football
Set to the White Stripes' iconic and cliche "Seven Nation Army." there is a new look inside the stadium showing the grass and goal posts.
"It's been a very dark and gray facility for a long time," said Steve Ranalli of the Erie County Stadium Corporation. "But this makes it look and feel like the football field we're all hoping to see."
The new turf is being laid over a high-tech heating system that will keep the playing field at a temperature in the low 60s year-round. So if you're hoping to watch Josh Allen score a touchdown and celebrate with a snow angel in the end zone, you're out of luck.
WKBW-TV also got a sneak preview of the construction this week. Approximately 20,000 seats have been installed in the lower bowl. But not without some mystery and suspense. The seats seemed to be randomly different colors: blue and red. It's difficult at this point to make out a discernable pattern, but stay tuned.
MORE: With dramatic decline of contenders, AFC rolling out red carpet for Bills
From the stadium's plot, it also appears the Bills sideline will mostly be in the shade during afternoon games while the opponents will be in the sun.
Ranalli says construction is now 70 percent complete and on schedule to be completed in July 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —