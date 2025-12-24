Bills vs. Eagles gets top billing with Tom Brady returning to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills are at a critical juncture in their pursuit of Super Bowl 60, and their upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday will be broadcast to the largest audience possible.

506 Sports released TV maps for Week 17 on Wednesday, and it shows that this game will be nationally televised on FOX with the network's lead pair of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady.

week 17 maps are up: https://t.co/Mm2jBieUR2 — 506 Sports (@506sports) December 24, 2025

RELATED: Bills to wear rare festive uniform combo vs. Eagles on Sunday after Christmas

Burkhardt and Brady did a pair of Bills games in their first season in the booth when they traveled to Seattle and Los Angeles to face the Seahawks and Rams, respectively, but this will be their first time in Buffalo together.

The two were slated to call the Bills' game against the Bengals in Week 14, but with Cincinnati's struggles, their matchup was flexed out of the late-afternoon window, and Burkhardt and Brady were sent to Green Bay for the Bears/Packers game. Joe Davis and Greg Olsen ended up taking the Bengals/Bills game.

However, with this game having major implications for the Bills and Eagles, Burkhardt and Brady couldn't be sent elsewhere. The Bills can be any seed in the AFC other than the 4 seed at the end of the regular season.

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

TRENDING: Bills face uncertainty at kicker in Week 17, hold tryouts for three free agents

This is the seventh time the Bills will have a national audience in 2025, with the six others being their five primetime games and their Week 9 showdown against the Chiefs on CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

The stakes couldn't be higher for a Bills team that's on the outside looking in, not just for the top seed in the AFC, but also the AFC East. The entire United States will be able to witness it go down at Highmark Stadium.

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Eagles linebacker Christian Elliss (53) and defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) tackle Bills running back James Cook (4) at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —