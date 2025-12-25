Former All-Pro chooses between Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts ahead of Bills-Eagles matchup

With the Buffalo Bills getting ready to host the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, some have found it worth asking the question of which team’s All-Star quarterback is more valuable.

Josh Allen is the reigning MVP, which would seem to make that question moot. Still, there are a few that have taken Hurts’ side, despite the immense struggles from the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense this season.

Well, you can count former All-Pro center and current ESPN commentator Jeff Saturday among the group on the side of the Bills’ quarterback, who has put forth another MVP-worthy season.

RELATED: 3 Buffalo Bills players selected for 2026 Pro Bowl

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles away from Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) during overtime at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

‘More with less’

While speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Saturday explained why he believes Allen is the obvious pick.

“Here’s the deal. Josh Allen, to me, is Superman,” he said. “Like, he does significantly more with less. If you look at his receiving corps versus what Jalen Hurts has, you would say advantage there, right? And so, when I look at Josh Allen, he has put this team on his back a number of times.”

Allen leads Hurts in yards passing (3,406 to 3,114), touchdowns passing (25 to 24), completion percentage (69.9% to 65.8%), yards rushing (552 to 416) and touchdowns rushing (12 to 8) this season.

Saturday furthered his point to the defensive side of the ball.

“(The Bills) have literally one of the worst, if not the worst run defenses in the NFL,” he added. “They have given up, to five different rushers, 100-plus yard games. Four of them have had a buck-forty.”

Buffalo is allowing the third-most yards rushing per game (144.3) in the league this season.

Wow: ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday says that he would rather have Josh Allen over Jalen Hurts in the playoffs.



"Josh Allen, to me, is Superman. He does significantly more with less."



Josh has never made it past the AFC Championship...pic.twitter.com/MaimvrfmM8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 24, 2025

MORE: Key factor should allow Matthew Judon to contribute quicker than other Bills' adds

Prove it

For Saturday, it’s simple. Allen has put the Bills on his back en route to their seventh straight postseason appearance, proving his value to the umpteenth level week after week.

“For him to be carrying this team into the playoffs and literally, when you look at the AFC, they have a real shot,” said the former Indianapolis Colts interim head coach. “If their defense can just Band-Aid it, they’ve got a shot. And why? Because of Josh Allen. And so I would just say, with no disrespect to Jalen Hurts, who is a frickin’ baller himself, yeah, I would lean my way towards Josh Allen.”

Allen will have a chance to confirm Saturday’s rationale this weekend when the Eagles head to Orchard Park for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The Bills' QB has squared off against Hurts once previously, a thrilling 37-34 Eagles' victory in Week 12 of the 2023 season.

Philadelphia has already clinched the NFC East for a second straight season, while the Bills punched their postseason ticket for a seventh straight year but remain in pursuit of their sixth consecutive AFC East crown.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —