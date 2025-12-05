Buffalo Bills, Joe Burrow have this in common entering Bills-Bengals Week 14 tilt

There is a distinct commonality between the Buffalo Bills and the opposing quarterback they’ll face during a Week 14 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

And it comes down to late-season success.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) receives a throw a from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the second quarter during a Week 9 NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clutch gene

Since 2020, the Bills are 23-4 in December and January regular-season games, the best record in the NFL during that span, per Next Gen Stats. Buffalo has been at its best when it's mattered most, which has helped it claim five straight AFC East titles.

Similarly, Bengals QB Joe Burrow has helped lead his team to immense success during the various stretch runs he’s been part of over the years. Burrow’s .783 win percentage in December or later is the fourth-highest of any quarterback since 1970 (minimum 15 such starts), per Next Gen Stats.

All this is to say that something has gotta give on Sunday afternoon when the Bengals head to Orchard Park to take on the Bills, with both teams once again fighting for playoff positioning.

Nov 5, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shake hands at the conclusion of their game at Paycor Stadium. | Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

Where do they stand?

Cincinnati likely needs to win the AFC North to punch its postseason ticket, and entering Week 14, it has a 7% chance to reclaim divisional supremacy, per ESPN. The Bills are currently the No. 7 seed in the conference standings, with their best course toward a playoff berth coming by way of a wild-card spot. Buffalo is ahead of the Houston Texans in the win column, but Houston holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills.

A battle-tested team will go up against a tried and true quarterback on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. It should make for an exciting contest.

