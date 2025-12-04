Buffalo Bills' starter reveals injury update for Week 14 matchup vs. Bengals

After missing Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, it appears as if Spencer Brown could be trending toward a quick return to the Buffalo Bills’ starting lineup.

Brown was out against the Steelers due to a shoulder injury sustained the week before, his second game sidelined this season, after also missing a Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints with a calf injury. But based on comments he made to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, the five-year pro has a good chance to play against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) and offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) celebrate a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half at Highmark Stadium. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Brown updates status

“I’m pretty close, I think,” said Brown on Wednesday via Thad Brown of WROC. “Just taking it day by day. Obviously, today was a walk-thru, so I just got out here and got my feet moving a little bit.”

Brown then disclosed what he would need to see from himself on Thursday to feel confident in his ability to suit up against the Bengals.

“Got practice (on Thursday), that will be a big tell for me, personally,” he added. “Just put myself in the best to play and if I can’t, then (Ryan Van Demark) will be out there doing his thing again.”

After being listed as a limited participant on Wednesday, Brown was once again on the practice field on Thursday, sporting a wrap near his injured right shoulder.

Spencer Brown provides an update on his injured shoulder.

Says tomorrow's practice will be big.



"I'm pretty close, I think"#Bills pic.twitter.com/596Bx0WTCF — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 3, 2025

Better together

The Bills’ offensive line performed exceptionally well in Brown’s and fellow offensive tackle Dion Dawkins’ absences against the Steelers, paving the way for Buffalo ball carriers to record a historic 249 yards rushing while quarterback Josh Allen wasn’t sacked a single time against Pittsburgh’s vaunted pass rush. Still, there is no question that the Bills’ front five is at its best when Brown and Dawkins are in the lineup.

With the bookend duo manning their positions this season, the Bills are the No. 1 team in the league in terms of pass block win rate (73%) and No. 2 in run block win rate (74%), per ESPN. While Van Demark and fellow fill-in Alec Anderson should be celebrated for their efforts against the Steelers, it would be a positive development if both Brown and Dawkins do indeed return vs. the Bengals this coming Sunday afternoon.

