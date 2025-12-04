Buffalo Bills get unfamiliar officiating crew vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14
In this story:
The Buffalo Bills will see an unfamiliar face when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14.
And it won't be a player or coach wearing black-and-orange stripes, but rather black-and-white.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills' starter reveals injury update for Week 14 matchup vs. Bengals
Long time coming
For the first time since the 2021 season, a Bills game will be officiated by head referee Brad Rogers, who hasn’t called a game involving the Bills since Week 11, 2021, a 41-15 shellacking of Buffalo at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts.
It’s been even longer since Rogers has officiated a game at Highmark Stadium, with his last job in Orchard Park coming in Week 5 of the 2019 campaign, a 14-7 Bills win over the Tennessee Titans.
MORE: Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady's connections with Week 14 opponent run deep
Discipline up front
Rogers and crew have called the eighth-most penalties per game in the league this season (13.09), with 44.5% of their overall penalties being assessed for false start or offensive holding, which is the most in the league, per @NFLrefStats1 on X. That could spell trouble for the Bills, who have been called for the most offensive holding and false start penalties combined this season. In total, 46% ofBuffalo’s penalties have come via those two infractions.
The Bills were without their two starting offensive tackles, Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins, this past week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In their absence, replacement right tackle Alec Anderson was called for two false start penalties, while starting center Connor McGovern also jumped early and was flagged as a result.
Buffalo must be on its Ps and Qs along the offensive line this week, or it could be a long day for the Bills’ offense, which has struggled to find a consistent identity this season.
—Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter—
More Buffalo Bills News:
Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.Follow alexbrasky