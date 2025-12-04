Buffalo Bills get unfamiliar officiating crew vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14

The Buffalo Bills will see an unfamiliar face when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14.

And it won't be a player or coach wearing black-and-orange stripes, but rather black-and-white.

NFL referee Brad Rogers (left) and down judge Kent Payne (79) talk on the field during the game between the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter against at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Long time coming

For the first time since the 2021 season, a Bills game will be officiated by head referee Brad Rogers, who hasn’t called a game involving the Bills since Week 11, 2021, a 41-15 shellacking of Buffalo at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts.

It’s been even longer since Rogers has officiated a game at Highmark Stadium, with his last job in Orchard Park coming in Week 5 of the 2019 campaign, a 14-7 Bills win over the Tennessee Titans.

#CINvsBUF officiating crew cheat sheet



An #NFL leading 44.5% of referee Brad Rogers' overall penalties are assessed via the all-important FALSE START/OFF-HOLD combination (league avg 38.1%)



Rogers' crew are calling a league leading 77% of their overall penalties on the OFFENSE… pic.twitter.com/6bndZSUaoq — nflrefstats (@nflrefstats1) December 3, 2025

Discipline up front

Rogers and crew have called the eighth-most penalties per game in the league this season (13.09), with 44.5% of their overall penalties being assessed for false start or offensive holding, which is the most in the league, per @NFLrefStats1 on X. That could spell trouble for the Bills, who have been called for the most offensive holding and false start penalties combined this season. In total, 46% ofBuffalo’s penalties have come via those two infractions.

The Bills were without their two starting offensive tackles, Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins, this past week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In their absence, replacement right tackle Alec Anderson was called for two false start penalties, while starting center Connor McGovern also jumped early and was flagged as a result.

Buffalo must be on its Ps and Qs along the offensive line this week, or it could be a long day for the Bills’ offense, which has struggled to find a consistent identity this season.

