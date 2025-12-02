Bengals player expecting Buffalo Bills fans to bare all during Week 14 matchup

The Buffalo Bills’ Week 14 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals was already going to draw plenty of intrigue. And following comments made by Bengals center Ted Karras, things just got a little bit more… interesting.

While speaking with reporters in the days leading up to his team’s meeting with the Bills, Karras expressed his eagerness to get on the field while also revealing his expectation for Bills fans for the critical conference tilt.

“I can’t wait,” said Kara. “I think there’s only been one year out of 10 that I didn’t play in Buffalo. So, really excited. I’m sure someone’s going to show me their ass. So, I’m excited to see it.”

Karras has faced the Bills 13 times in the regular season during his 10-year NFL career, which has included stops in New England, Miami and Cincinnati. His teams have finished those 13 games 9-4, with the most recent matchup coming in Week 9 of the 2023 season, which ended in a 24-18 Bengals’ win.

This Sunday’s matchup is crucial for both teams, as the Bengals remain within striking distance of an AFC North title, while the Bills are hoping to keep pace in the AFC wild-card race.

The Bengals (4-8) have just a 7% chance to win the division, per ESPN analytics. But if they are to beat the Bills on Sunday, they would take one more step toward pulling off the improbable. The Bills’ chances of claiming their sixth consecutive AFC East title likely went out the window with a Patriots’ Week 13 win over the Giants. But they remain the No. 7 seed in the AFC, just one game ahead of the Houston Texans, who own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills after beating them in Week 12.

The excitement around this matchup is building, and that growing enthusiasm has seemed to spread to the Bengals’ locker room, where Karras is waiting with bated breath to line up against his team’s AFC rival on Sunday at 1 p.m.

