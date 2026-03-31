Unleashing Khalil Shakir Headlines Buffalo Bills' Plan for 2026 Season

Joe Brady is ready to unleash Khalil Shakir.

During his appearance with the media at the NFL League Meetings, the Buffalo Bills’ head coach described his plan for the team’s top returning target and how the addition of DJ Moore will help get the most out of Shakir's efforts.

“Khalil has been a focal point of our offense. Having a guy like DJ that—it’s going to help both of them,” said Brady. “When you talk about Dalton Kincaid, you have Khalil Shakir, you have DJ, so it’s—they can’t just focus on one particular person.”

Shakir has been the Bills’ leading receiver each of the past two seasons, but Brady believes there is more meat on the bone. With Moore taking some of the attention away, things should open up considerably for Buffalo’s former fifth-round pick.

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“Khalil and Dalton have attacked a lot of the middle of the field, a lot of inside zones,” he said. “Giving a guy like DJ on the outside that you can kind of work, OK, where’s the rotation going to be, how are they going to handle it. That’s where it was important to get a skill set like DJ.”

Special player

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

There has been a lot of criticism regarding what the Bills gave up to trade or Moore, swapping a second-round pick for the Chicago Bears’ fifth-round selection in the upcoming draft. However, Moore is an upgrade from what the Bills ran onto the field at wide receiver a season ago. In that sense, Brady’s point rings true.

“A guy that can stretch, that can win the one-on-ones, can get the ball in his hands, can win on a slant route,” said the Bills’ first-year head coach on Moore’s expected impact. “There’s nothing better as a coach than when you only have to throw the ball two yards, and they go 80. It makes us look really good.”

Not the same

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs after the catch as Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) defends during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Bills fans are all too familiar with that concept, as Buffalo used the screen pass relentlessly a season ago, much to Shakir’s benefit. Shakir finished the year fourth among NFL wide receivers in yards after catch (541), with over 65% of his YAC yards coming on passes completed behind the line of scrimmage, according to Pro Football Focus.

While many grew tired of watching Shakir as the team’s only reasonable option at the wide receiver position, that feeling will subside if Moore can indeed step in and deliver further dynamic ability on the outside.

“I hope that will free up Josh, I hope it will free up our run game,” said Brady. “So all those things. But Khalil will be a huge benefit to it because everyone knows Khalil has been our go-to guy.”

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