Buffalo Bills made blockbuster offers for two superstars before NFL trade deadline
Despite coming up empty at the trade deadline, it appears as if the Buffalo Bills made an effort to land a couple of big fish.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bills attempted to acquire both Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, but to no avail.
“I am told the Bills made a run at a couple of big targets within the AFC East,” said Pelissero on Sunday’s The Insiders. "Offering a first-round pick as part of a package for Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and to the Jets for defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.”
Pelissero added that the Bills made the “highest offer” for Waddle, but the Dolphins felt it wasn’t enough.
“Miami wanted a first-round pick in 2026, not 2027 as part of the package,” said Pelissero, insinuating the Bills offered a 2027 first-rounder. “Ultimately, Miami decided that the Bills’ offer, which also included a third-round pick in 2026, was not enough to move their star wide receiver.”
As far as Quinnen Williams was concerned, there were various teams in pursuit of the former first-team All-Pro, including the Jaguars and Bills, per Pelissero. However, ultimately, the Jets made a deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
“The Bills have won five straight AFC East titles and they got no help from within the division as they try to make it six,” concluded Pelissero.
Williams was eventually traded to the Cowboys in exchange for a first-round and second-round pick, along with defensive tackle Mazi Smith, while Waddle remains with the Dolphins.
There was much consternation among the Bills’ fan base after a fruitless deadline, as Buffalo has several spots on the roster in need of bolstering after injuries besieged them throughout their first eight games of the season.
With that said, based on reports, General Manager Brandon Beane and company did indeed make efforts to add the Bills' roster for the stretch run, but came up short while trying to deal with a couple of divisional rivals. And despite claims made by Beane throughout the offseason, it appears the Bills feel they need wide receiver help after all.
