AFC East power rankings Week 17: Bills' division dominance in trouble

The Buffalo Bills are five-time defending AFC East champions, but their reign is in trouble. They closed ground on the New England Patriots with a Week 15 win, but they still are one game back with just two weeks left in the regular season.

While it would be nice to win the division and secure a home game in the playoffs, Buffalo is focused on a larger goal. They want to finally get back to the Super Bowl and bring a Lombardi Trophy to Western New York.

MORE: Key factor should allow Matthew Judon to contribute quicker than other Bills' adds

They remain one of the top contenders in the AFC, but one of their toughest roadblocks is a team in their own division. That's evident when we check out these Week 17 AFC East Power Rankings.

4. New York Jets (3-12)

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn stands on the sideline against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The New York Jets were steamrolled by the New Orleans Saints this weekend as Aaron Glenn's first season as head coach continues to spiral. They have far more questions than answers, and it's fair to ask how long Glenn will be given to turn things around.

3. Miami Dolphins (6-9)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers runs the ball during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins are ready to move on from Tua Tagovailoa, already benching him in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers. His debut didn't go as well as planned, with Miami losing 45-21 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

MORE: Key Buffalo Bills' defender dealing with worrisome injury from Week 16 win vs. Browns

Still, Ewers has a shot to prove he can be the guy going forward. Whatever happens with him, Miami is headed toward a lot of changes this offseason.

2. Buffalo Bills (11-4)

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Bills had all the momentum heading into Week 16 after a win over the New England Patriots, but they lost some with their performance against the Cleveland Browns. The important thing is that they won and stayed one game behind New England, but they allowed a three-win team to hang around until the final minutes.

This weekend, they face the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles at home, which gives them a chance to make a statement. A victory this weekend could put the pressure back on the Patriots as the season winds down. That said, even if they finish second in the East, a win over the champs would do wonders for the Bills' confidence heading into the playoffs.

1. New England Patriots (12-3)

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye scrambles against Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Patriots survived their toughest remaining test, and did so in impressive fashion. Facing a 24-13 deficit in the fourth quarter, Drake Maye led them to a comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

They control their destiny down the stretch and have the Jets and Dolphins remaining on the schedule. Buffalo needs them to slip up, but the Pats are in a perfect position to reclaim the division title.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —