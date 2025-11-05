Joey Bosa, James Cook, several others injured, do not practice for Buffalo Bills
The banged-up Buffalo Bills.
Several players were held out of Wednesday’s practice leading into a Week 10 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, Head Coach Sean McDermott revealed while speaking to reporters.
McDermott announced that edge rusher Joey Bosa (wrist), running back James Cook (ankle), EDGE A.J. Epenesa (injury unknown), nickel cornerback Taron Johnson (groin), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring) will not practice on Wednesday, while wide receiver Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee) and LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) will be limited.
Bosa, Cook and Epenesa sustained their respective injuries during this past week’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs, while Johnson, Jones and Thompson each missed the Week 9 matchup. Palmer was also sidelined against the Chiefs, while Bernard returned from a one-game absence but apparently exited the game with lingering bumps and bruises.
It’s undoubtedly a worrisome update in many respects, as the Bills are already without several significant contributors who have been placed on Injured Reserve. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (biceps) and edge rusher Michael Hoecht (Achilles) will be lost for the rest of the regular season, with Hoecht gone for the entire year and Oliver having a slim chance to return during the postseason. Several others remain on IR as well.
In addition, Buffalo did not make any moves before Tuesday's trade deadline, leaving them without adequate depth at various positions.
The Bills take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m., and it’s unclear at this time if any of the aforementioned players will be available to suit up for the AFC East divisional contest.
