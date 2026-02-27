Bills NFL Combine Insights: 4 Under-the-Radar Wide Receivers to Spotlight

We have all heard a lot about the top wide receivers available in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Names such as Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson and USC’s Makai Lemon have led the list, while others such as KC Concepcion and Malachi Fields have also sparked the interest of many draft insiders as they project what will happen during this year’s selection process.

But what about the under-the-radar names set to be selected on Day 2 or later? Here are four of the lesser-known players the Bills should be following with the NFL Scouting Combine in full swing.

Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) looks to the sky before a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mississippi State WR Brenen Thompson

Thompson is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound speed demon who has a chance to see his stock rise with a strong performance during the testing portion of the combine. He finished the 2025 season with 1,054 yards receiving and six touchdowns, averaging a whopping 18.5 yards per reception for Mississippi State.

“GPS tracking has recorded Thompson above 23 miles per hour in on-field play, and we’ll see if that peak speed translates to the turf in Lucas Oil Stadium,” wrote Jaime Eisner of The Draft Network. “Thompson is currently sitting firmly in the day-three conversation, but a strong 40 time paired with high-end testing in other drills could earn him top-100 buzz.”

The Bills currently have two picks on the third day of the draft—a fourth and fifth-rounder.

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) makes a touchdown catch against Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) during the second half at McLane Stadium. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Baylor WR Josh Cameron

Cameron recorded 872 yards receiving and nine touchdowns during the 2025 season as a formidable force on the outside for Baylor. He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 223 pounds, and he could be as reliable a pass catcher as teams will come by in this year’s draft.

“Cameron is built like a big running back and is not shy about using that size, strength and body control to rack up touchdowns in the red zone,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He’s smooth in tracking and adjusting to throws. Drops are a rarity.”

One of Cameron’s strengths during his collegiate career was his ability to win 1-on-1 opportunities. If he can carry that over to the professional level, it would be a good fit for the Bills on Day 2 or 3 of the selection process.

Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Ted Hurst (16) runs after a catch against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia State WR Ted Hurst

Hurst is a big-play threat with size, standing 6-foot-3, weighing 185 pounds. He has the ability to beat press coverage and could be the matchup problem the Bills have been looking for on the outside.

In a recent article, ESPN’s Field Yates wrote about Hurst, “When he reaches top speed, it’s impressive to watch.”

Yates projected Hurst as a player who could be available late on Day 2 or early on Day 3 of the draft. The long-limbed WR posted over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns in 2025.

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Missouri WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

A late-round target, Coleman Jr. is similar to Bills’ wide receiver Khalil Shakir in the fact that his ability to elude defenders once the ball is in his hands jumps off the screen. He is 5-foot-10 and weighs 174 pounds, so he isn’t the big-bodied X-type wide receiver the Bills need most. Still, his skillset is impressive.

“Coleman emerged as the Tigers’ No. 1 wide receiver and a fifth-round prospect this season,” wrote ESPN’s Matt Miller. “His yards-after-catch ability … is notable. He’s electric in space and has elite acceleration skills.”

Coleman Jr. also has punt-return ability, which is something the Bills may seek to replace Shakir in that role this offseason.