Buffalo Bills Predicted to Add Disruptive DT, Playmaking LB in New Mock Draft

The Buffalo Bills filled their greatest need ahead of free agency, agreeing to a trade with the Chicago Bears to bring in wide receiver D.J. Moore. It was a costly move, with the Bills surrendering a second-round pick (No. 60 overall) to land Moore.

There are still areas that need to be addressed, and while free agency is an option, the Bills' lack of cap space could limit them in their search. That's why general manager Brandon Beane must hit on his selections in the 2026 NFL draft.

Pro Football Sports Networks' Ryan Guthrie looks ahead to that draft and predicts Buffalo will select Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods. Standing 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, Guthrie called Woods a versatile player who can play against the run and rush the passer, which makes him an ideal fit for Buffalo.

Round 1, Pick 26: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"While his 2025 season showed some inconsistencies, Woods still flashed blue-chip-caliber talent, including stints on the edge at Clemson Tigers football that highlighted his uncommon athleticism and movement skills for a player of his size," Guthrie wrote.

"For the Bills, Woods provides a dominant interior presence who can collapse pockets, occupy blockers, and complement an already stout defensive line. His ability to control the trenches aligns perfectly with Buffalo’s defensive philosophy, and his talent makes him a potential game-changer as the team continues to build a championship-caliber roster."

In three seasons at Clemson, Woods had 84 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks. Buffalo might need to replace free agent DaQuan Jones and Woods could step in and start as a rookie.

Round 3, Pick 91: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez celebrates a BYU turnover during the Big 12 Conference championship football game. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guthrie has the Bills targeting defense with their third-round pick as well, selecting Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez at No. 91. Rodriguez was a high producer for the Red Raiders, recording 255 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and five interceptions over the past two seasons.

Buffalo has multiple free agents at linebacker, including Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson. For the right price, they should be willing to welcome either player back, but getting younger at the position is important.

Rodriguez would be a home run selection for the Bills, but his performance in 2025, and his showing during the NFL Scouting Combine, makes pick 91 seem like an unlikely landing spot for him.

