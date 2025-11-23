4 best moments from Hallmark's Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story
Buffalo Bills fans had a reason to tune into Hallmark on Saturday night with the debut of the Christmas film "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story."
Part of Hallmark's annual Countdown to Christmas programming, the Bills were the second team to be featured in a holiday classic, with the Kansas City Chiefs the subject of last season's special.
The film itself was a typical Hallmark movie where a couple danced around their obvious connection throughout the film, eventually connecting in the final seconds. While the plot was predictable, there were several fun moments for the Bills Mafia to enjoy, including cameos from current and former players and homages to the team's history.
That being the case, let's check out the four best moments from "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story."
4. Everybody Eats
"Everybody Eats" is the mantra the Bills live by. Their goal is to win as a team and get everyone involved. Of course, that mantra falls flat when everything falls on the shoulders of Josh Allen and James Cook, but still, the slogan lives on.
It even made an appearance in this film, and only took a couple of minutes. During the opening scene, the lead actress, Holland Roden, who played Morgan Quinn, yelled "everybody eats" following a big play by the Bills.
This set the tone for the film, reminding everyone how much the team means to the main characters.
3. The Rock Pile
One of the central themes in this film was capturing memories. The Quinn family is a tight-knit group that takes their fandom seriously, as well as their tradition. One key tradition is a family photo at Highmark Stadium, and there's plenty of emotion for the final game at the stadium.
When Morgan states that it feels weird knowing the stadium is being replaced, Uncle Tommy (played by Joe Pantoliano) says he felt the same way when they left the old War Memorial, also known as the Rock Pile.
Uncle Tommy described the fear the city had that they could lose their franchise to another city, but then brought up the hope they felt when their team stayed, and played in their brand new home. It was another great way to drive home the connection Buffalo feels to their team.
2. Where Else Would You Rather Be?
The two main characters in this film are trying to find a Secret Santa, who has been sending gifts to Uncle Tommy for more than 50 years. They hit a speed bump when they find an address, but the homeowner is Dawson Knox, who clearly hasn't been anonymously sending gifts since the 1970s.
While they head back to their car, Morgan again shows off her fandom. While trying to keep her friend Gabe motivated, she quotes the legendary Marv Levy by asking "Where else would you rather be than right here right now?" A fellow diehard fan, Gabe can't help but get fired up and chime in.
1. Cameos from Buffalo Bills legends
While there was plenty of fun in this film, nothing was better than seeing some of the legendary players make a cameo. First, it was Steve Tasker who was hosting the radio show discussing their game against Miami.
Next, it was Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, and Scott Norwood who ran into the main characters while getting milkshakes. Lastly, Jim Kellly shows up to play some flag football before the famous family photo at Highmark.
It was good to see current players such as Dion Dawkins and head coach Sean McDermott, but the legends being in this film were the true highlight.
