Buffalo Bills Preseason Plan Revealed at NFL League Meeting

The Buffalo Bills are going on the road again.

Amid the 2026 preseason, the Bills will head to Berea, Ohio, the home of the Cleveland Browns’ training camp, where the AFC foes will meet months after squaring off on the game field in a Week 16 matchup.

"We have tentatively lined it up for a one-day," said Bills president of football operations/general manager Brandon Beane at the NFL League Meetings, per video from WGRZ. "We are looking at potentially Week 2 of the preseason in Cleveland."

Join together

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) is broght down after a catch by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo and Cleveland have previously met for joint practices, including in 2015, when the Browns visited the Bills’ training camp home at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns have experienced joint practices with the Eagles and Vikings in recent seasons. Cabot also pointed out that Cleveland’s practices with the Bills will feature two first-year head coaches, including Buffalo’s Joe Brady and the Browns’ Todd Monken.

More news

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Both Cleveland players were credited with a half of sack on the play. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

There was more to glean from the start of the league meeting, as Brady provided an update on Josh Allen’s foot injury, which left him on crutches during the Bills’ new head coach’s introductory press conference in January. Brady said that Allen is “good to go” for the team’s offseason training program, which begins on Apr. 6.

Allen aggravated his injury during the team’s win over the Browns last season, seemingly on a play where he was placed under pressure before eventually being sacked by Cleveland’s Alex Wright and Myles Garrett. The Bills’ quarterback underwent a procedure to repair the ailment this offseason, but according to Brady, Allen remains on track to participate in early April.

Draft upcoming

Brandon Beane, general manager of then Buffalo Bills, heads off the field at the end of practice at the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills have made several moves throughout free agency to bolster their roster ahead of the 2026 season, and maycontinue to do so leading up to the NFL Draft, which begins on Apr. 23. Buffalo holds the No. 26 overall pick in the first round and has many roster holes that need to be filled.

Having said that, some draft experts have predicted the Bills will trade down, out of the first round, to gain additional draft capital. Buffalo is 27th in the NFL in draft capital over the next two years, according to NFL IQ.

This year’s crop of first-year talent is not loaded with first-round potential, which makes a Bills potential deal involving pick No. 26 particularly intriguing. Buffalo currently holds seven selections, at least one in every round, except for a second-rounder, which it traded to the Chicago Bears for wide receiver DJ Moore and a Bears’ fifth-rounder.