Josh Allen Injury Update Revealed at NFL League Meetings

Josh Allen worried fans when he appeared at new head coach Joe Brady’s introductory press conference on crutches.

Allen sustained a broken bone in his right foot during the 2025 campaign, requiring surgery to repair the ailment this offseason. The team’s franchise quarterback has already declared he will be ready to perform by the time the Bills take the field for their offseason program. And any lingering doubt concerning his future availability was quelled this weekend.

At the NFL’s annual league meeting on Saturday, Brady discussed the status of his quarterback with NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

“He’s good to go,” said Brady.

That about clears it up, as Buffalo continues its preparation for the NFL Draft before voluntary workouts begin on Apr. 6. League rules permit the Bills to begin their offseason program two weeks earlier than in past years due to the hiring of a new head coach.

‘Built different’

Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters on crutches to a press conference at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. He had minor foot surgery. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the conversation, Brady continued to laud Allen’s ability to play through injury, which he has done time and again en route to compiling a consecutive-start streak of 127 games.

“The thing about Josh Allen, he got surgery after the season, but he’s playing as if you think there’s nothing wrong with him,” continued Brady. “The guy could barely walk, and then he’s playing games, and it’s not impacting [his play].

“He’s built different. And let’s hope it continues that way, but he’ll be good to go in the offseason.”

The Bills’ new head coach added that the Bills’ QB is eager to get on the field with his newest offensive weapon, wide receiver DJ Moore. The veteran pass catcher was acquired via trade this offseason and should deliver a boost for the Buffalo passing game.

“I talk with him regularly,” said Brady of Allen. “He’s just excited. To get going with guys like DJ Moore, kind of figure out what it’s going to look like, just this new kind of era.”

Forging ahead

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Many are intrigued as to what the Bills will look like with Brady as head coach. There have been concerns about the offense dating back to before Brady took over as full-time offensive coordinator in 2024, many of which have not subsided even after Brady seized the reins as the team’s play caller.

With that said, knowing the Bills’ centerpiece on that side of the ball—Allen— is full steam ahead entering a critical campaign is great news that should allow Buffalo to hit the ground running as it begins its preparation for the 2026 season.