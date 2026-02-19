Bills Projected to Re-Sign Pro Bowler, Lose Two Starters in Free Agency

The Buffalo Bills have several starters with expiring contracts as the 2026 offseason begins, including Connor McGovern, David Edwards, and Joey Bosa.

ESPN's Matt Bowen released his best team fit for 50 of the top players set to hit the open market, including the three Bills listed above.

Bowen also linked Buffalo to a former Super Bowl champion wide receiver in his list. Here's what the writer had to say about the top pending Bills free agents.

Connor McGovern Stays

Buffalo's starting center was ranked 35th on Bowen's list, with a return to the Bills named his "best team fit."

"McGovern is still in his prime, and the Bills can re-sign him as the centerpiece of the line in coach Joe Brady's offense. McGovern is a steady blocker, and his 97.2% pass block win rate tied for second among 31 qualifying centers last season," Bowen explains.

Spotrac's market value for McGovern is $16.3 million AAV, which would make him the third-highest paid center behind only Creed Humphrey and Cam Jurgens.

If the Bills feel 2024 fifth round pick Sedrick Van Pran-Granger isn't ready to assume the starting duties, it would be in their best interest to retain one of the top centers in the league to protect Josh Allen and block for James Cook.

David Edwards Heads West

Buffalo's starting left guard was right behind McGovern as the 36th ranked player on Bowen's list. His best team fit according to Bowen is the Los Angeles Chargers, who are looking to upgrade the interior of their offensive line to protect Justin Herbert.

"If Zion Johnson leaves L.A., Edwards could replace him. Edwards has played his best football as a pro over his past two seasons with the Bills. He has excellent movement traits at 6-foot-6 and 308 pounds, and his 95% pass block win rate in 2025 ranked 12th among 65 qualifying guards. That's a positive for a Chargers team that allowed 60 sacks, tied for the second most in the league," Bowen writes.

Spotrac's market value for Edwards is $19.9 million AAV, likely out of Buffalo's price range given their cap constraints. With players like Alec Anderson, Tylan Grable, and Chase Lundt in the pipeline, the Bills could turn to a cheaper, in-house option to replace Edwards if necessary.

Joey Bosa Switches Conferences

Bosa was ranked 38th on Bowen's list, with the Detroit Lions designated as his best team fit.

"The Lions had 16 sacks on third down last season (tied for 15th in the league), so Detroit could add Bosa to elevate its sub-package pass rush. Bosa, who had five sacks with the Bills in 2025, fits well opposite Aidan Hutchinson with his speed-to-power production and the effort level to clean up late in plays," Bowen explains.

Spotrac's market value for Bosa is $13.7 million AAV, which is a number the Bills could afford if they felt retaining the veteran pass rusher was important. However, Bosa's impact tapered off down the stretch, recording just one sack after Week 8 and disappearing in the postseason. With a new defensive system, and a need for better production on the edge, Bosa could be looking for a new home this offseason.

