Buffalo Bills rookie CB addresses future for first time since returning to practice
For the first time since being designated to return from Injured Reserve, Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston addressed his future while reflecting on his recovery from a knee injury at an event at Highmark Stadium.
During a stadium tour for West Seneca High School middle schoolers on Tuesday, Hairston expressed his excitement to be back on the field while speaking with WKBW sports director Matt Bove.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills rookie CB Maxwell Hairston designated to return from IR. What's it mean?
"Just getting out there yesterday, that just felt good,” said Hairston, who returned to action on Monday, ahead of the Bills' Week 8 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. “Being part of the team again. Feeling that I'm with my guys again. Putting the pads on again. Just stuff like that. Stuff I'm grateful for. I'm just excited to keep continuing to practice and do whatever the team needs me to do on game day."
Hairston was lost due to a knee injury during the early weeks of training camp and was subsequently placed on IR on Aug. 26, where he remained until Monday afternoon, when the Bills opened his 21-day window to return. The first-year pro is now permitted to participate in team activities with the hope that he will be healthy enough to be elevated to the Bills' active roster by the time his practice window expires after three weeks. If he is not activated after the three-week period, he would be forced to remain on IR for the remainder of the season.
MORE: Bills get Sports Illustrated grade for No. 30 overall pick Maxwell Hairston
It's been a long road back, says Hairston, who also acknowledged that the past month and a half has been a learning process for him.
"I was able to look from a different perspective, look from a different point of view and learn the game from off the field," he said. "Still taking mental reps while also expanding my knowledge on the playbook and just banking what I see and seeing how our guys react to the opposing team and vice versa."
It remains unclear if and when the Bills expect Hairston to contribute on the field this season. With that said, they could certainly use his services as soon as possible. There is no guarantee the rookie will develop into a productive NFL cornerback. But at the very least, he offers hope for a team in desperate need of reinforcement in the secondary.
The Bills have struggled in pass coverage throughout the season, with a far less athletic option, veteran Tre'Davious White, showing his age at times throughout what's been a rough year. If Hairston returns to full health by the time his three-week window expires, we will likely see him offered an opportunity to contribute on game day as soon as possible.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —