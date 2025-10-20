NFL analyst kicks dirt on Bills' grave with shocking AFC East prediction
If Bills Mafia is breathing a bit easier this Monday, it's not because their team didn't lose on Sunday. It's because there's suddenly some elbow room on the Buffalo Bills' bandwagon.
While the Bills took a much-needed break during their Bye, the new darling of the NFL won their fourth consecutive game Sunday to officially take over first place in the AFC East. That scurrying sound you hear is so-called experts that two weeks picked the Bills to win Super Bowl LX running to jump aboard the New England Patriots' hype train.
Right, Damien Woody?
"New England is going to win the AFC East," the former Patriots' offensive lineman and two-time Super Bowl champion proclaimed on ESPN's Get Up! Monday morning. "Drake Maye is a Top 5 quarterback. The Pats have the league's No. 2 passing attack and the No. 5 scoring defense. Mike Vrabel is coaching his tail off."
Of course, ESPN's talking heads shows are all knee-jerk prisoners of the moment. ESPN's NFL coverage is where every fourth-quarter comeback is hailed as the "greatest ever" and every team's two-game winning streak is met with "Are they the Super Bowl favorites?" nonsensical debates.
While Woody and his cohorts are rolling out the AFC East red carpet for the Patriots, the wise guys know better. The Bills remain solid betting favorites to win the division at -170, followed by the Patriots at +165 and then the laughably ridiculous odds for the Miami Dolphins (+4000) and New York Jets (+5000).
Woody played in the AFC East for eight seasons: five with the Pats and three with the Jets. Like a lot of fans who seem "tired" of Josh Allen and the Bills' five-year domination of the division, he's letting his emotions form his opinions.
The 4-2 Bills return to the field Sunday afternoon in Carolina against the Panthers. They play the Pats in Foxboro in Week 15 on Dec. 14.
