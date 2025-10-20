Bills Central

NFL analyst kicks dirt on Bills' grave with shocking AFC East prediction

Former New England Patriots' offensive lineman Damien Woody says the Buffalo Bills won't win their division this season.

Richie Whitt

Stefon Diggs / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
If Bills Mafia is breathing a bit easier this Monday, it's not because their team didn't lose on Sunday. It's because there's suddenly some elbow room on the Buffalo Bills' bandwagon.

While the Bills took a much-needed break during their Bye, the new darling of the NFL won their fourth consecutive game Sunday to officially take over first place in the AFC East. That scurrying sound you hear is so-called experts that two weeks picked the Bills to win Super Bowl LX running to jump aboard the New England Patriots' hype train.

Right, Damien Woody?

"New England is going to win the AFC East," the former Patriots' offensive lineman and two-time Super Bowl champion proclaimed on ESPN's Get Up! Monday morning. "Drake Maye is a Top 5 quarterback. The Pats have the league's No. 2 passing attack and the No. 5 scoring defense. Mike Vrabel is coaching his tail off."

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard turns and gets an arm out to stop New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson in Week 5. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, ESPN's talking heads shows are all knee-jerk prisoners of the moment. ESPN's NFL coverage is where every fourth-quarter comeback is hailed as the "greatest ever" and every team's two-game winning streak is met with "Are they the Super Bowl favorites?" nonsensical debates.

While Woody and his cohorts are rolling out the AFC East red carpet for the Patriots, the wise guys know better. The Bills remain solid betting favorites to win the division at -170, followed by the Patriots at +165 and then the laughably ridiculous odds for the Miami Dolphins (+4000) and New York Jets (+5000).

Woody played in the AFC East for eight seasons: five with the Pats and three with the Jets. Like a lot of fans who seem "tired" of Josh Allen and the Bills' five-year domination of the division, he's letting his emotions form his opinions.

The 4-2 Bills return to the field Sunday afternoon in Carolina against the Panthers. They play the Pats in Foxboro in Week 15 on Dec. 14.

Former Bills Stefon Diggs jokes around with Bills head coach Sean McDermott before Week 5. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.