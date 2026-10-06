Buffalo Bills Sign Cornerback After Offensive Lineman Gets Poached

The Buffalo Bills are saying goodbye to one player and saying hello to another.

The Bills announced on Tuesday that they are signing cornerback A.J. Woods to the practice squad. In addition to that, Buffalo is reportedly losing one of its practice squad players.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Arizona Cardinals are signing offensive lineman Jedrick Wills off the Bills' practice squad.

Arizona's decision to poach Wills off Buffalo's practice squad is a result of the team losing left tackle Paris Johnson for the rest of the season due to a torn biceps injury. Wills will now join the Cardinals' 53-man roster to provide some depth.

A former No. 10 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2020, Wills has not lived up to his draft billing. He signed with the Chicago Bears in the offseason and competed for their left tackle job before failing to make the 53-man roster.

After getting cut, the Bills signed him to the practice squad, but he did not get in any games for Buffalo over the first four. He has not played in a game since 2024 after missing all of last season because of knee surgery.

More info on A.J. Woods

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (18) catches the football against Washington Commanders cornerback A.J. Woods (38) during the third quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A.J. Woods played his college ball at Pitt and totaled 105 tackles, four interceptions, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and 25 passes defensed over five seasons.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound cornerback went undrafted out of Pitt in 2024 and signed with the Washington Commanders following the draft.

Woods didn't last long in Washington and has since spent time on the practice squads of the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos, but he has never played a regular season snap.

He was most recently with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason before getting cut loose on cutdown day. Buffalo is the first team he has signed with since getting cut by the Falcons.

Woods played in two preseason games with the Falcons this year and posted a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 52.7. He gave up three receptions on three targets for 16 yards, good enough for a passer rating of 88.9. Woods played snaps at both slot cornerback and safety in those contests.

With the addition of Woods, the Bills now have three cornerbacks on their practice squad, along with Anthony Kendall and Kani Walker.

Buffalo also has Christian Benford, Dee Alford, Maxwell Hairston and Davison Igbinosun on the 53-man roster, but Benford has been dealing with a toe injury that kept him out in Week 4.

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