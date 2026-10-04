Bills' Week 4 Inactives: Christian Benford Will Miss Showdown with Patriots

Looking for win No. 4 on the season, the Buffalo Bills will host the struggling New England Patriots in Week 4. Buffalo has yet to suffer a loss, even winning this past weekend despite turning the ball over five times against the Los Angeles Chargers.

During the week, it became evident that Buffalo would have a significant advantage. The Patriots had to rule out two of their top defenders, with cornerback Christian Gonzalez and defensive tackle Christian Barmore both dealing with shoulder injuries. There was a familiar face questionable as well, with former Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Buffalo is dealing with injuries as well, with the biggest name on their injury report being cornerback Christian Benford. The star defensive back is dealing with a toe injury, and to prepare in case he was unable to go, the Bills elevated two defensive backs from the practice squad. Te'Cory Couch and Kani Walker were both brought up to the active roster. For Walker, that means the undrafted free agent, who became a fan favorite during the preseason, could make his NFL debut this weekend.

Walker and Couch could wind up being leaned on as it was announced before the game that Benford will be unable to go, being listed amont the team's Week 4 inactives. The Bills will turn to Davison Igbinosun as the starter opposite Maxwell Hairston, with Dee Alford playing in the slot.

Before diving into the remainder of the inactives for this weekend, let's first get a quick reminder of what the injury report looked like for each team entering the weekend.

Buffalo Bills Week 4 Injury Report

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QUESTIONABLE:

Christian Benford, CB (toe)

Ray Davis, RB (Hamstring)

Keon Coleman, WR (Ankle)

DOUBTFUL:

T.J. Sanders, DT (Illness)

New England Patriots Week 4 Injury Report

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT:

Christian Barmore, DT (Shoulder)

Christian Gonzalez, CB (Shoulder)

Channing Canada, CB (Hamstring)

Brenden Schooler, S (Back)

QUESTIONABLE:

Reggie Gilliam, FB (Knee)

Morgan Moses, OT (Foot)

Christian Elliss, LB (Chest)

Dre'Mont Jones, LB (Shoulder)

Eli Raridon, TE (Thigh)

Craig Woodson, S (Shoulder)

Buffalo Bills Week 4 Inactives

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford enters the field before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skyler Bell, WR

Christian Benford, CB

T.J. Sanders, DT

Jalon Kilgore, S

Mike Danna, EDGE

Jude Bowry, OT

Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, G

Keon Coleman was able to suit up, which measn Skyler Bell will again be inactive and fans will have to wait for him to make his debut. Also out will be T.J. Sanders, who is still working his way back after an appendectomy.

New England Patriots Week 4 Inactives

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez looks on before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chrsitan Barmore, DT

Christian Gonzalez, CB

Channing Canada, CB

Brenden Schooler, S

Demetrious Crowder, OT

Tanner Arkin, TE

Behran Morton, QB

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