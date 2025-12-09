Buffalo Bills try out 2 CBs hoping to bolster secondary

The Buffalo Bills brought in two cornerbacks on Monday in hopes of bolstering their secondary.

After the Bills were spurned by Darius Slay following a waiver claim of the veteran cornerback, Buffalo subsequently claimed safety Darnell Savage. But with the team still feeling a need to bring in a CB, per the NFL transaction wire, the Bills tried out D.J. James and M.J. Devonshire days before a Week 15 matchup with the New England Patriots.

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback DJ James (30) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Recent draft picks

Both players were selected during the 2024 NFL Draft, with James going to the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth round and Devonshire drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the seventh round.

The Seahawks waived James before the start of his rookie year, but he was then signed to the New England Patriots’ practice squad. He did not play in a game last season, but appeared in one game with the New England Patriots before they waived him on Sept. 9.

Devonshire was placed on Injured Reserve in July last year after the Panthers waived him due to an injury. He was signed by the Baltimore Ravens this past Aug. 9, but was quickly waived on Aug. 26.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) runs the ball for a touchdown after an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Where do they fit?

The Bills are currently set with their three top boundary cornerbacks in Christian Benford, Tre’Davious White and Maxwell Hairston. But since they released Ja’Marcus Ingram in hopes of landing Slay, which didn’t work out, those are the only outside CBs on Buffalo’s roster.

The Bills also have Dane Jackson on the practice squad, and that is where James and/or Devonshire would almost surely land if they are to be signed by the team following their respective tryouts.

