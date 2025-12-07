Bills scratch WR, but key pass-catcher returns after month-long absence vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills' passing attack is down one key component against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 7, but there is some good injury news in Orchard Park.
Wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who was doubtful to play, is one of Buffalo's seven Week 14 players inactives. While Palmer will miss his second straight game, Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid is in line to play for the first time since suffering a November 9 hamstring injury.
The Bills also scratched defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Terrel Bernard, who were ruled out on Friday. Starting right tackle Spencer Brown is inactive for the second week in a row due to a right shoulder issue.
Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, sixth-round rookie offensive lineman Chase Lundt and recently-claimed safety Darnell Savage round out Buffalo's inactives for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Highmark Stadium.
Tabbed as practice squad elevations, defensive end Morgan Fox and linebacker Baylon Spector are active for the Bills.
Kincaid's return
While a hamstring injury kept Kincaid out of three consecutive games, a knee problem complicated matters for the tight end this past week. Seen wearing a brace on the knee that bothered him during training camp, Kincaid practiced on a limited basis.
It's unlikely he's 100 percent at this point, and the Bills will probably limit his snaps to a situational role this week. Prior to the Week 10 injury, Kincaid led Buffalo in receiving through eight games.
Kincaid and the Bills have a favorable matchup on Sunday against a Bengals' pass defense that ranks last in the NFL.
Ryan Van Demark substitute starter
With Brown unavailable, Ryan Van Demark is set to make a second straight start. He filled in at left tackle for Dion Dawkins in Week 13.
This week, he will flip to the right side as Dawkins returns to protect the blindside. Van Demark replaced Brown in the Week 4 starting lineup, too.
Bills' Gameday Inactives (Week 14)
LB Terrel Bernard
DE Joey Bosa
OL Spencer Brown
OL Chase Lundt
DT Phidarian Mathis
WR Joshua Palmer
S Darnell Savage
