Bills open as slight favorites in critical Week 15 matchup with Patriots

After a slow start in Week 14, the Buffalo Bills turned on the afterburners in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a complete team effort with the offense closing the gap and the defense giving them the lead courtesy of a pick-six from Christian Benford.

The win improved Buffalo to 9-4 as they prepare to face the 11-2 New England Patriots in Week 15. This will be the second time these two teams meet, with the first meeting coming in Week 5.

That was a shocking loss for Buffalo, who entered the game with a record of 4-0 and appeared ready for a sixth consecutive AFC East title. Instead, New England won on the road 23-20 and has had control of the division ever since.

Buffalo could get back into the race, however, if they secure a win this weekend. According to oddsmakers, there’s a chance that’s exactly what happens.

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots odds for Week 15

Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa tackles New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite losing to New England at home, the Bills are slightly favored on the road against the Patriots. They enter Week 15 with a spread of -1.5.

Date: Sunday, December 14

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Foxborough, MA

Venue: Gillette Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Betting Odds: Bills -1.5 | O/U: 50.5

It’s expected to be another close game, but the Bills should come in with plenty of confidence. Their win over Cincinnati was surprising given their struggles in the first half, which should help them as they look for a measure of revenge against one of the top rivals.

