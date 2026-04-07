Buffalo Bills Updated Depth Chart as OTAs Begin

The Buffalo Bills kick off their voluntary OTAs on Tuesday, and players are starting to arrive for the workouts.

As a result of hiring head coach Joe Brady, the Bills are one of 10 teams allowed to start their offseason program two weeks early. This gives Brady, as well as his new staff, time to implement any new schemes.

For the players, it's completely voluntary, but their top stars, including Josh Allen, are regular attendees. That's important as Brady attempts to build the right culture in Buffalo. It could also help some of the players who are on the bubble get a head start on the upcoming season. New faces such as DJ Moore and Bradley Chubb can also get off on the right foot by attending.

That said, let's take a look at how the Bills' current depth chart looks as they enter OTAs.

OFFENSE

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore runs after the catch against the Green Bay Packers. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

QB — Josh Allen (1), Kyle Allen (2), Shane Buechele (3)



RB — James Cook (1), Ty Johnson (2), Ray Davis (3), Frank Gore Jr. (4)



WR — DJ Moore (1), Joshua Palmer (2), Jalen Virgil (3)



TE — Dawson Knox (1), Jackson Hawes (2)



LT — Dion Dawkins (1), Tylan Grable (2)



LG — Alec Anderson (1), Austin Corbett (2)



C — Connor McGovern (1), Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (2), Lloyd Cushenberry (3)



RG — O'Cyrus Torrence (1), Nick Broeker (2)



RT — Spencer Brown (1), Chase Lundt (2), Travis Clayton (3)



TE — Dalton Kincaid (1), Keleki Latu (2)



WR — Khalil Shakir (1), Mecole Hardman (2), Stephen Gosnell (3)



WR — Keon Coleman (1), Tyrell Shavers (2), Trent Sherfield (3)

DEFENSE

Buffalo Bills DE Greg Rousseau, DT Ed Oliver, and DE Michael Hoecht celebrate after a sack against the Carolina Panthers. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

DE — Ed Oliver (1), Zion Logue (2), Tommy Akingbesote (3)



NT — Deone Walker (1), Phidarian Mathis (2)



DE — TJ Sanders (1), DeWayne Carter (2), Landon Jackson (3)



OLB — Greg Rousseau (1), Michael Hoecht (2)



ILB — Terrel Bernard (1), Joe Andreessen (2)



ILB — Dorian Williams (1), Keonta Jenkins (2), Jimmy Ciarlo (3)



OLB — Bradley Chubb (1), Javon Solomon (2), Andre Jones Jr. (3)



CB — Christian Benford (1), Dorian Strong (2)



FS — Cole Bishop (1), Geno Stone (2), Sam Franklin (3), Wande Owens (4)



SS — Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (1), Jordan Hancock (2), Damar Hamlin (3)



CB — Maxwell Hairston (1), Daryl Porter Jr. (2)



NCB — Dee Alford (1), Te'Cory Couch (2), M.J. Devonshire (3)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass attempts a field goal held by punter Brad Robbins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

K — Tyler Bass (1), Maddux Trujillo (2)



P — Mitch Wishnowsky (1)



LS — Reid Ferguson (1)



KR — Ray Davis (1), Ty Johnson (2)



PR — Khalil Shakir (1), Mecole Hardman (2)

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.