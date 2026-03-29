Perennial Playoff Participant Bills Can No Longer Live by Josh Allen Alone

Late last week, Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com came up with the 10 biggest questions around the league now that free agency is pretty much in the books and with the NFL Draft less than a month away.

There seems to be only one issue, and it’s a very big one, concerning the team with the longest active playoff streak in the league. The Buffalo Bills have reached the postseason every year since 2019, but returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since the early 1990s has eluded the franchise.

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There have been significant changes in Orchard Park, and Chadiha asks if the franchise has indeed improved on the defensive side of the ball?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during drills on day three of the Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The Bills have made some major moves this offseason, both with the promotion of former offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach and the trade that is supposed to turn wide receiver DJ Moore into the top target for quarterback Josh Allen. However, the changes on defense should be just as noteworthy when evaluating whether this team can finally reach the Super Bowl during the Allen era.”

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL football game between Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 2, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo’s defense has not shown up in postseason

“The Bills have been plagued by poor defensive efforts in every one of its playoff losses dating back to the 2020 season.” added Chadiha. “An inconsistent pass rush has been an ongoing problem for this team, but this past year, Buffalo became inept at stopping the run, as it finished 28th in the league in rushing yards allowed. Brady is hoping to change those numbers with the hiring of new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.”

Only four teams in the league gave up yards per game on the ground (136.2) than the Bills this past season. They followed that up by allowing 154 yards rushing in the wild card win at Jacksonville (Buffalo allowed only 70 yards in on the ground in the 33-30 overtime loss at Denver in the divisional round).

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott talks to one of the assistant coaches during second half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All told, the Bills played in 16 playoff contests under since-dismissed head coach Sean McDermott dating back to 2017. In those games, Buffalo defenders gave up a shaky 23.7 points per game, a disappointing 397.3 total yards per outing, and a whopping 42 offensive TDs. Meanwhile, the Bills managed 32 sacks but forced only 17 turnovers.

A change in defensive philosophy for Bills

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) reacts and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) looks on | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

“The Bills will move from a 4-3 system to a 3-4,” explained Chadiha, “and the goal is to be more aggressive as a unit. GM Brandon Beane also has spent this offseason rebuilding the secondary (with new defensive backs Dee Alford, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone) and adding a veteran edge rusher (Bradley Chubb) to help that cause. There are more moves to come when the draft arrives next month, but the Bills should have a sense of urgency.”

Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane has seven selections in April’s draft. That includes the 26th overall selection, but no second-round pick thanks to the Moore trade with the Bears. Giving Allen and the offense some support from the other side of the ball can’t be understated.

“Like their rivals in Kansas City,” said Chadiha, “they've learned there's only so far that their stud quarterback can take them. Improving the defense will make things so much easier moving forward.