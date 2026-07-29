Bills Pre-Training Camp Announcement Is Great News for Michael Hoecht

Tyrell Shavers received some unfortunate injury news before Buffalo Bills training camp, but there is optimism surrounding Michael Hoecht’s progress in his return from an Achilles tear.

Shavers was the only Bills player placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Tuesday, as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL that ended his season after the wild-card round last year. The fact Hoecht was not among the many names throughout the league placed on PUP is good news for the 28-year-old, who could be ready for the Bills’ first camp practice on Wednesday despite sustaining his significant injury less than nine months ago.

Hoecht went down on Nov. 2, 2025, ending his season amid a Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. It was just Hoecht’s second game in his first season since signing a three-year, $24 million contract with the team on March 10, 2025.

But while his first campaign in Buffalo ended in disappointment, he has renewed hope entering training camp. We will find out from head coach Joe Brady whether Hoecht will participate as the team kicks off camp from St. John Fisher University in Rochester. Brady’s press conference is scheduled for 8 a.m., while practice is set for 8:30 a.m.

Hoecht was on track to becoming a key piece for the Bills in Year 1

Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht (55) trans during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoecht got off to a great start before he was injured a year ago, recording a couple of sacks in just about six quarters of football. He was on his way to a big performance before it was derailed due to his significant ailment.

Entering the 2026 season, Hoecht is among a group of edge rushers that has been boosted by the free-agent addition of Bradley Chubb and second-round pick TJ Parker. While the team’s pressure unit has become a bit more crowded, Hoecht will likely still play a significant role in first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s new odd-man front.

It remains to be seen exactly where Hoecht will line up under Leonhard’s leadership, but based on what we saw a year ago, he could be in for a massive bounce-back year.

Hoecht’s journey continues on Wednesday, when the Bills will hold their first of seven practices open to the public at St. John Fisher before heading back to Orchard Park for the Return of the Blue and Red scrimmage on Aug. 8.

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