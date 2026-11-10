Christian Benford Injury Update: Latest News on Bills CB's Status in Week 9 Game

The Buffalo Bills have an injury concern with cornerback Christian Benford going into the second half of the Week 9 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Benford suffered his injury right before halftime in the second quarter. It happened on Justin Jefferson's second catch near Buffalo's sideline when Benford tackled the Vikings wideout.

Prior to his injury, Benford had recorded two tackles and one pass defensed, and he was playing lights-out coverage on Jefferson, who did nothing before a few catches to close out the half.

Follow our tracker below for the latest updates on Benford's status for the rest of the game against the Vikings.

Christian Benford injury updates

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) enters the field before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UPDATE: Great news for the Bills, as Benford has returned to the game after he was listed as questionable due to his wrist injury.

"Christian Benford is on the field to start the 2nd half. He was questionable to return (wrist)," Sal Capaccio of WGR550 said.

END OF UPDATE

The Bills announced that Benford has suffered a wrist injury and his return to the game is questionable.

"Injury Update: CB Christian Benford (wrist) is questionable to return," the Bills said.

Sal Maiorana of the Democrat and Chronicle reports that Benford was carted off to the locker room before halftime, which is a terrible sign.

"Christian Benford just got carted off, arm injury," Maiorana said.

Here's a look at the video of the play where Benford got hurt.

Re: Christian Benford #billsmafia



Idk fam what you think? heel to chest? Nothing burger? https://t.co/RJAqiF8HfG pic.twitter.com/8T4A7exGYj — Thigh Doctor (@ThighDoctor) November 10, 2026

Hopefully it isn't as bad as it looks initially. We'll be on the lookout for more updates on Benford and we'll put them above as they come.

Impact of Christian Benford's injury

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) reacts after the win against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills entered this game with the third-worst pass defense in the NFL, so it doesn't need to be said just how tough of a blow it would be if Buffalo loses it's No. 1 cornerback.

We've seen what kind of impact Benford can make after he was sensational against an elite receiver like Jefferson in the first half. The Bills don't have anyone else on the roster who can do that.

As long as Benford is sidelined, the Bills are likely going to deploy Maxwell Hairston in his place, with rookie Davison Igbinosun on the other side.

This isn't the first time Benford has dealt with an injury this season, as he's missed one game and has been on the injury report multiple times.

Over his first six games, Benford surrendered a completion rate of 55% and a passer rating of 96.1 when targeted.

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