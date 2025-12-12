Christian Benford's potential absence could leave Buffalo Bills exposed vs. Patriots

Things were going so well.

There were plenty of positive injury updates to report throughout the Buffalo Bills’ first day of practice leading into a Week 15 matchup with the New England Patriots. But things took a potentially ugly turn on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) dives to break up this pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14). | Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Injury status

Christian Benford was added to the injury report as a limited participant during the team’s second session of the week, which draws his status for Sunday’s critical AFC East matchup into question.

Benford sustained a toe injury on Thursday and was later seen by reporters after practice wearing a soft walking boot as he moved around the locker room following the session.

Bills cornerback Christian Benford was in a walking boot on his left foot in the locker room after practice on Thursday.

Top of his game

The Bills’ top cornerback has been irreplaceable for the Bills the past two weeks, during which he has recorded two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, along with a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown. Per NFL pro, Benford allowed just one reception for four yards while being targeted six times over Buffalo’s two-game win streak, which included victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

The most impressive development in the former sixth-round pick’s performance this season has been his ability to match up with and slow down opposing teams’ top wide receivers.

According to Next Gen Stats, Benford has matched up against 10 different receivers at least 10 times in a game this season. And across those matchups, he has faced 22 targets, allowing just nine receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns. This past week against the Bengals, Benford lined up across from Cincinnati’s top WR Ja’Marr Chase on 16 snaps and didn’t allow Chase to record a single reception while being targeted twice.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Potential replacement?

There is no replacing Benford within the Bills’ starting lineup, as his effort has been consistently remarkable as of late. With that said, if he cannot suit up against the Patriots, that would leave a massive hole in the Buffalo secondary that will not be easily filled.

The obvious replacement for Benford would be rookie Maxwell Hairston, who has rotated with Tre’Davious White opposite Benford this season. However, how the Bills would go about filling out the depth chart is another question.

Buffalo has had veteran Dane Jackson on the practice squad throughout the season, elevating him twice in 13 games. Additionally, the Bills signed M.J. Devonshire to the practice squad earlier this week after the team’s claim of Darius Slay went awry. If Benford cannot play, Jackson would almost likely be elevated for the third and final time this season. But that move would not inspire much confidence, with a rookie in the starting lineup and the Bills one more injury away from an over-the-hill Jackson seeing regular snaps.

At this point, it doesn’t seem as if Benford’s injury is significant. But if the Bills elect to keep him on the mend rather than force him onto the field at less than 100%, that would leave the Bills’ secondary incredibly vulnerable entering its matchup with Drake Maye and the Patriots’ explosive passing game.

New England is averaging 249.7 yards passing per game, which is second most in the league. And sans Benford, Buffalo may not stand a chance against Maye and company.

