Buffalo Bills' latest injury update points to return of four key players vs. Patriots

Don’t look now, but the Buffalo Bills could be getting healthy at the right time.

Coming off a thrilling win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Head Coach Sean McDermott revealed on Wednesday that four key Bills players could be headed toward a return against the New England Patriots.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) enters the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Gearing up

Edge rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring), right tackle Spencer Brown (shoulder), linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) and wide receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) all missed this past week’s game against the Bengals but were all deemed limited participants by McDermott ahead of the team’s first practice of Week 15.

The Bills’ Wednesday session was a walk-through, so each player's designation was an estimation of their participation had it been a full practice. With that said, it remains good news for Buffalo, as they look to earn a critical revenge win over their divisional rivalthis weekend.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott talks with linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) during the second half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

What's returning?

Bosa missed his first game of the season this past week, but still leads the Bills in sacks (5) and tackles for loss (8) this season. Brown, who has missed two straight games, has helped the Bills’ front five achieve great success both in pass protection and the run game this season. The Buffalo offensive line ranks third in both pass block win rate (71%) and run block win rate (74%), per ESPN. Brown has been replaced by Alec Anderson and Ryan Van Demark the past two games.

It’s been a disappointing season for both Bernard and Palmer, as Bernard struggled as the team’s middle linebacker before his injury. And since his two-game absence began, the Bills’ defense has been much improved, with Shaq Thompson having replaced him as the centerpiece at the second level. As for Palmer, who has also missed two straight games, he has yet to find his footing in the Bills’ passing game, having recorded just 18 receptions for 272 yards without a touchdown through eight games played this season.

The Bills and Patriots square off on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

