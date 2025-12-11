Christian Benford injury update: Bills star limited, in walking boot

In each of the past two games, the Buffalo Bills had one defender stand out above the rest. Christian Benford has been a shutdown cornerback while going up against players such as DK Metcalf and Ja'Marr Chase.

He's also scored a defensive touchdown in each of the past two weeks, with his pick-six against the Cincinnati Bengals giving the Bills the lead for good.

Looking ahead to Week 15, the Bills need Benford to slow down Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots, but his availability is suddenly in question. Benford was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, dealing with a toe injury.

Seeing him limited is worrisome enough, but Benford was also wearing a "soft, short walking boot" on his left foot. Fortunately, he was moving without any noticeable limp, but the injury is something to monitor.

Christian Benford is playing at his personal best entering Week 15

Benford was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 13 after recording a fumble return for a touchdown and an interception in the win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His hot streak continued against the Bengals with Benford recording a sack to go along with his interception, which was returned for a touchdown. He also shut down every receiver he faced, allowing no catches on three targets over 35 coverage snaps.

If he's unable to go against the Patriots, that will be a huge blow to the Bills' defense.

