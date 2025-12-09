Buffalo Bills sign free-agent CB, adding to position of need

Following tryouts for two free agents, the Buffalo Bills have settled on their most recent addition at the cornerback position.

Former 2024 seventh-round pick M.J. Devonshire was signed to the Bills’ practice squad on Tuesday afternoon, making the team over D.J. James, who also underwent a tryout in Orchard Park on Monday. In a corresponding move, the Bills released offensive lineman Nick Broeker.

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback M.J. Devonshire (28) heads to the field for training camp. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Where’s he been?

Devonshire was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 229 overall pick in last year’s draft and was waived and re-signed to their practice squad several times throughout the 2024 season before the team officially cut bait with him in April of this year.

He was subsequently signed by the Carolina Panthers, who later placed him on Injured Reserve after waiving him in late July. He was then signed by the Baltimore Ravens in early August, but he failed to make the team out of training camp and was released by Baltimore on Aug. 26.

Devonshire has yet to appear in an NFL game during his young career.

Jun 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback M.J. Devonshire (28) makes a catch during minicamp at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Where’s he fit?

The 25-year-old cornerback joins Dane Jackson as the team’s two CBs currently on the practice squad. The Bills also have Christian Benford, Tre’Davious White and Maxwell Hairston as the three boundary cornerbacks currently on their 53-man roster.

This past week, on Dec. 3, the Bills attempted to bring in veteran cornerback Darius Slay, who instead refused to report to Buffalo, leading the team to place him on the Reserve/Did Not Report list. Days later, on Dec. 5, the Bills claimed safety Darnell Savage to fill the roster spot left in the wake of Slay’s failed signing, which also caused Buffalo to lose Ja’Marcus Ingram to the Houston Texans.

Houston claimed Ingram after the Bills released the former undrafted free agent in a corresponding move to the claiming of Slay.

Thus, still in need of a cornerback, Devonshire has been brought in to fill the void moving forward. The former University of Pittsburgh Panthers CB stands 5-foot-11 and weighs about 190 lbs. He ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

