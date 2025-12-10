Buffalo Bills injured star asserts readiness to play vs. Patriots in Week 15

Following a two-game absence, a Buffalo Bills’ star offensive player is expecting to return to the field on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Buffalo Bills right tackle Spencer Brown has been out for the past two weeks due to a shoulder injury sustained during the team’s loss to the Houston Texans. But after Wednesday’s practice, he provided some clarity as to his status for the upcoming AFC East tilt.

Bills starting RT Spencer Brown just said he’s good to go for Sunday vs the Patriots. He’s missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) December 10, 2025

According to reporters who attended the session held at One Bills Dr., Brown spoke after practice and revealed he is good to go for this weekend’s meeting with New England.

The Bills have performed well in Brown’s absence, a void that was filled by Alec Anderson and Ryan Van Demark the past two weeks. Running back James Cook and the Bills’ running game exploded for a historic performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, before Josh Allen stole the show offensively during an AFC Offensive Player of the Week-level effort this past week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tackle Spencer Brown (79) celebrates a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While the Bills’ offensive line has already allowed Allen to be sacked 17 more times than he was a season ago, the unit’s pass-blocking metrics remain near the top of the league. Buffalo has allowed the sixth-lowest quarterback pressure percentage (29.4%) of any team in the NFL this season, per NFL Pro.

And now, with Brown expected to be back in the lineup, the Bills will return to the starting five with which it began the season.

The Bills are hoping to earn a revenge win over the Patriots on Sunday to keep pace in the race for their sixth straight AFC East championship, and it appears as if Brown is a shoo-in to take the field.

