Christian Benford shows great sign after Buffalo Bills' final practice of Patriots week

After sustaining a toe injury during Thursday’s practice and subsequently missing Friday’s session, Christian Benford displayed a positive sign of recovery with days remaining until the Buffalo Bills’ critical Week 15 matchup with the New England Patriots.

Benford was spotted during the media portion of Friday’s practice moving about the Bills’ field house, without the soft medical boot he was wearing on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford celebrates sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A good look

During a brief video posted by WGRZ reporter Jonathan Acosta, Benford walked to the sideline in sneakers before exiting the Bills’ indoor practice facility, seemingly alongside a member of the Bills’ athletic training staff. Within the 24-second clip, Benford appeared to be sporting a bit of a limp, favoring his ailment as he left the field slowly.

Based on the brevity of the video, it’s difficult to determine whether it moves the needle one way or another in terms of Benford’s ability to suit up on Sunday against the Patriots. With that said, it confirms the assumption Head Coach Sean McDermott stated earlier on Friday, that the injury sustained by the Bills’ cornerback was not expected to keep him out long term.

That’s a significant win in and of itself.

Caught a quick glimpse of #Bills CB Christian Benford (toe) today at practice.



No medical boot/shoe on his left foot. Benford is not practicing today after injuring his toe yesterday in practice and his status is up in the air for Sunday vs. the Patriots.#BillsMafia @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/YkP2YFe8oE — Jonathan Acosta (@JAcostaTV) December 12, 2025

Durability

Benford’s toughness cannot be questioned, as the former sixth-round pick has battled his way to become one of the league’s up-and-coming cornerbacks. But his durability has been somewhat of an issue throughout his career.

While Benford has never missed extended time due to injury, he has missed a few games here or there in each year since entering the league. He already missed a Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins earlier this season and was absent for Buffalo’s AFC Championship Game defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs a season ago.

And again, he is in danger of missing yet another critical contest, as this week’s game against the Patriots holds playoff implications.

The Bills enter the game at 9-4, in need of a victory to remain with a chance to overtake the Patriots (11-2) for their sixth straight AFC East title. If they fall to New England, the Bills will almost surely be looking at a wild-card berth at best this season.

The Patriots will host the Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

