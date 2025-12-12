Alarming Christian Benford injury update for Buffalo Bills' matchup with Patriots

Alarm bells went off after Christian Benford appeared on Thursday’s injury report.

And they began to ring a bit louder on Friday morning.

RELATED: Christian Benford's potential absence could leave Buffalo Bills exposed vs. Patriots

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) runs the ball for a touchdown after an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bad news

The Buffalo Bills’ top cornerback sustained a toe injury that left him in a soft walking boot and listed as a limited participant during the team’s second session of Week 15, creating some doubt surrounding his status for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

And while speaking on WGR 500’s Extra Point Show, Head Coach Sean McDermott said nothing to pour cold water on any concerns regarding Benford’s chances of suiting up for the critical AFC East tilt.

McDermott announced during his interview that Benford injured his toe during Thursday’s practice, which will force him to miss Friday’s session and leave his status for the matchup with the Patriots in question.

“We really don’t know,” said McDermott when asked about Benford’s designation for Sunday’s contest. "Just 24 hours off of the incident, so we will see how today goes.”

McDermott added that the team does not believe the injury sustained by the Bills’ cornerback will be long-term.

“I don’t feel like it is,” said the Bills’ head coach.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) celebrates a pick six touchdown with fans during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

MORE: Christian Benford injury update: Bills star limited, in walking boot

Strong surge

Benford has come on strong over the past several weeks, asserting himself as one of the league’s top matchup cornerbacks.

The Bills' top coverage man has been lined up against 10 different receivers at least 10 times in a game this season, and in those matchups, Benford has allowed just nine receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns while being targeted 22 times. And along with his ability to lock down opposing teams’ top targets, he has also delivered game-changing plays that have helped Buffalo earn much-needed victories the past two weeks.

In a Week 13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Benford recorded a fumble recovery for a touchdown along with an interception and followed that up with an interception returned for a touchdown in a Week 14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

MORE: Christian Benford pegs Buffalo Bills teammate as league's most underrated WR

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) dives to break up this pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14). | Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other options

If Benford cannot play, which appears unlikely at this point, rookie Maxwell Hairston would likely earn his second start of the season. He previously got the call in a Week 10 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins due to Benford being listed out because of a groin injury.

In seven games played this season, Hairston has allowed nine receptions and three touchdowns, and come away with two interceptions while being targeted 17 times in coverage, per NFL Pro. He would join Tre’Davious White as the two starters for a cornerback group that has helped limit opponents to the second-fewest passing yards per game of any team in the league this season (171.8).

Along with Hairston and White, the Bills have two other boundary cornerbacks on their practice squad in Dane Jackson and M.J. Devonshire. In Benford’s potential absence, one or both of Jackson and Devonshire would likely be elevated from the practice squad for the game against New England.

This will be the second matchup between the Bills and Patriots this season, with New England quarterback Drake Maye throwing for 273 yards passing, with 146 of those yards being recorded by wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the two teams’ first meeting in Week 5, which resulted in a Patriots win.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —