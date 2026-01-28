Four potential offensive coordinator fits for Bills' new head coach Joe Brady

With Joe Brady moving into the head coach's office, the Buffalo Bills must fill the offensive coordinator position that he held for the past 2.5 seasons.

In fact, the Brady and the Bills will have to name an entire staff over the coming weeks, and the offense flow chart is a good place to start.

Brady's hire suggests Bills' brass was happy with its offense and wants minimal changes on that side of the ball. Buffalo won't be installing a new system, so the next offensive coordinator will likely hold similar philosophical and schematic beliefs.

Keeping the continuity factor in mind, here are four candidates who make sense for Brady and the Bills for one reason or another. Brady, who has prior NFL coaching experience with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, worked with three of the four coaches at some point.

Davis Webb

The former Bills' quarterback is the lone member of the quartet who lacks prior experience working with Brady.

After three years in Buffalo's QB room (2019-21), Webb returned to the New York Giants for his final season as a player in 2022, which is when Brady joined to Bills' staff as quarterbacks coach.

Webb kicked off his coaching career with the Denver Broncos in 2023. He served as quarterbacks coach for two seasons before being promoted to pass game coordinator for the 2025 campaign. Although Webb lacks direct familiarity with Brady, the QB-turned-coach has a close relationship with Josh Allen and was reportedly an important contributor to his position group.

Webb interviewed for the Bills' head coaching position on Monday.

Joe Lombardi

Dismissed from his offensive coordinator role by the Broncos on Tuesday, Lombardi may have a chance to land on his feet in Orchard Park.

The 54-year-old Lombardi spent four seasons (2016-20) as Saints' quarterbacks coach in between stints as an offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions (2014-15) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021-22). He overlapped with Brady, who was a young offensive assistant at the time for two seasons.

Lombardi yielded play-calling duties to head coach Sean Payton during his Broncos' tenure, and the situation will likely be similar should he wind up with the Bills. Early reports say Brady will retain his play-calling responsibilities as head coach.

Jake Peetz

One of the names generating buzz due to the Seattle Seahawks' success, Peetz has bounced in between the NFL and major college programs over his coaching career that began in earnest as the Jacksonville Jaguars' assistant quarterbacks coach in 2012.

The 42-year-old Peetz has spent the past two seasons as the pass game coordinator under Klint Kubiak. He was on the Los Angeles Rams' staff for the 2022 and 2023 seasons following a one-year stint as LSU's offensive coordinator.

Peetz served as Panthers' quarterbacks coach, under Brady, for the 2020 campaign.

Pete Carmichael

This would be similar to first-time head coach Sean McVay bringing the older, wiser Wade Phillips onto his initial Rams' staff. The 54-year-old Carmichael spent 15 consecutive seasons as New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator with Brady on staff for two of those years.

Carmichael, who has been coaching in the NFL since 2000, offers an experienced perspective that would likely benefit the 36-year-old Brady in his first go-round as a head coach. The Super Bowl XLIV champion reunited with Payton in 2024 as a senior offensive assistant for the Broncos.

