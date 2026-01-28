Three burning questions now that Bills have named Joe Brady their head coach

Apparently, Joe Brady has a plan, and Buffalo Bills' brass liked it enough to promote the offensive coordinator to the head coach's seat.

The Bills announced Brady as Sean McDermott's successor on Tuesday morning, eight days after firing their nine-year head coach.

According to multiple sources, Brady convinced Bills' brass that he is the right person for the "CEO job" that general manager Brandon Beane referred to last week.

"There was a HC as CEO piece of every candidate's interview with Buffalo, Brady hit a home run on that," said Sports Illustrated senior reporter Albert Breer.

Now that the Bills have their man in place, here are three questions that must be answered sooner rather than later.

Who calls offensive plays?

Although rumors suggest Brady will retain the play-calling duties, it's hard to envision the Bills saddling a first-time head coach with that responsibility. If Buffalo truly wants its head coach to serve as a "CEO," then Brady should hand play calling off to his not-yet-hired offensive coordinator.

When it comes to hiring his top offensive lieutenant, the 36-year-old Brady may be wise to opt for a highly-experienced candidate. Potentially, a veteran like Pete Carmichael, who logged 15 seasons as the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator. Brady spent two years as an offensive assistant on that staff.

Which staff members will Brady retain?

Buffalo has already lost two key members of the 2025 coaching staff with offensive line coach Aaron Kromer retiring and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor leaving for the Miami Dolphins.

It seems logical to suspect that the Bills will keep multiple coaches on the offensive side of the ball for continuity purposes. Assistant offensive line coach Adam Gund, tight ends coach Rob Boras, wide receivers coach Adam Henry, offensive quality control coach DJ Mangas and quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry all seem like viable candidates to return.

Henry, Mangas and Curry all joined the Bills' staff after Brady assumed the offensive coordinator position. Mangas and Curry both have working with Brady prior to Buffalo. Mangas was an offensive assistant under Brady with the 2020 Carolina Panthers. Curry and Brady were together with the New Orleans Saints in 2017 and 2018.

As for the defensive staff, the Bills are more likely to opt for a complete makeover than not, but there are a few assistants worthy of consideration. Safeties coach Joe Danna and cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae are reputable, experienced position coaches.

How will Bills fix troubled defense?

The Bills' defense has permitted an average of 33.2 points per game over its last six playoff losses. Over the last three seasons, Buffalo's rushing defense has ranked 30th, 19th and 28th amongst NFL teams in yards per carry allowed.

Ultimately, McDermott paid the price for the Bills' defensive shortcomings in the form of his termination. It doesn't seem to bode well for the likelihood of defensive coordinator Bobby Babich returning in 2026.

In addition to the potential of new leadership on that side of the ball, the personnel department would be smart to target multiple upgrades along the defensive line.

