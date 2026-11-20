Each and every year, NFL insider Tom Pelissero lists off several coaches around the league who could garner interest for head coaching vacancies down the road and this year's list has six Buffalo Bills coaches on it.

Pelissero's list is divided into two sections, with one naming all of the coaches who could receive interest in 2027, and another listing potential candidates in 2028 and beyond.

All six of the Bills coaches who were listed by Pelissero fell into the second category and were headlined by first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Here's a look at the other five:

John Egorugwu, ILBs coach

Bo Hardegree, QBs coach

Kyle Shurmur, assistant QBs coach

Drew Terrell, WRs coach

Jay Valai, CBs coach

Jim Leonhard's head coach prospects

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard walks off the field after Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University on July 29, 2026 in Pittsford | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of all of the coaches listed, Leonhard should be considered the favorite to land a head coaching gig first, simply because he is already a defensive coordinator.

While past performance isn't the only factor teams consider when hiring a new head coach, it's definitely an important part of the equation and Leonhard doesn't have a great resume as a play-caller yet given Buffalo's struggles defensively in 2026.

But he's still very early in the process and if he can turn things around from now through next season, it's possible teams will come calling in 2028.

Which assistants are most likely to be HC candidates next?

Quarterbacks coach, Bo Hardegree, laughs as he chats with staff, during throwing warm ups before the Return of the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given their experience, we would peg Hardegree and Egorugwu as the Bills assistants who are most likely to get a look from teams as coordinators, which is the best path to eventually landing a head coaching gig.

Hardegree is the only coach on the list who has actually served as an offensive or defensive coordinator when he was the interim offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023.

Egorugwu is in his second stint with the Bills after he served as the team's defensive quality control coach in 2017 and then as the assistant linebackers coach from 2018-20.

Egorugwu's NFL coaching experience dates back to 2015 and only Hardegree (2014) has been coaching in the league longer.

John Egorugwu, New York Giants inside linebackers coach, talks to reporters before mandatory minicamp at the Giants training center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Terrell's NFL coaching career dates back to 2018, and on top of being a wide receivers coach, he was a passing-game coordinator in Arizona, which is a step above from just being a position coach.

The son of former NFL head coach Pat Shurmur, Kyle spent stints with Washington, the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals during his playing career before moving into coaching. His NFL coaching career began in 2022 with the Bills, when he was a defensive quality control coach.

Valai's pro coaching career goes back to 2018, when the Chiefs hired him as a defensive quality control coach. He went back to college in 2019 and only re-emerged in the NFL this year.

While it remains to be seen if any of these assistants will ever get a better gig, it's at least good to see the Bills have a lot of promising coaches on their staff.

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