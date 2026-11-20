The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins have had completely opposite seasons so far this year. Buffalo sits atop the AFC East at 8-1, while Miami is in the basement at 1-8.

Buffalo’s lone loss this season came in Week 4 against the Patriots. The Bills have since rattled off five straight wins, including double-digit victories in their last three.

On the other hand, Miami has lost three in a row since beating the Jets for its only win of the season. The Dolphins have been able to keep most of their losses close, though.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 11 matchup with a final score prediction.

Dolphins vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dolphins +16.5 (-110)

Bills -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Dolphins: +850

Bills: -1450

Total

45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: The line hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has decreased by a point from 46.5 to 45.5 in this AFC East showdown.

Dolphins vs. Bills Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Dolphins vs. Bills Prediction

I still believe that there's going to be a time this season that the Bills' defense is going to lose them a game, but they've proven over the past three weeks that not only have they improved, but they can still shut down bad offenses, holding the Ravens, Vikings, and Jets to 12 points or fewer.

Now, they get to host the worst team in all of football. The Dolphins have no skill or talent to speak of on either side of the football. They can't stop the run, they can't throw the ball, and while they kept it close against a fellow bad team in the Colts game last week, this week's matchup is one of the most lopsided games we've seen in recent history.

I'm not going to overthink this game. Give me the Bills.

Pick: Bills -16.5 (-105) via TheScore Bet

I’m in lockstep with MacMillan here, as I also took Buffalo -16.5 in the Dolphins vs. Bills betting preview .

I mentioned above that the Dolphins have largely kept games close this year, but this is the second time this season they are double-digit underdogs. They lost 35-13 at San Francisco the first time around.

Final Score Prediction: Bills 38, Dolphins 17

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