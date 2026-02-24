Big-Bodied Big Ten WR Projects as 'Dream Draft Target' for Bills

The Buffalo Bills own the No. 26 overall selection at the upcoming NFL Draft, and, naturally, how they choose to proceed will be a major point of discussion in the coming weeks.

Will the Bills trade up for a higher-rated prospect? Will they trade down to acquire more mid-round picks? Do they believe a potential starter will be there at No. 26? If so, which position are they planning to target?

With the 2026 NFL Draft approximately two months away, there are bound to be roster changes that affect Buffalo's strategy come April. One talking point that will most likely remain, however, is the team's need for a No. 1 wide receiver with game-changing ability.

MORE: Bills' Offseason To Do List Includes Salary Cap Cuts, WR Pursuit and Pass Rush Boost

While quarterback Josh Allen has thrived over the past two seasons, he's done so without the help of a true WR1 lining up on the outside of the Bills' formation. It's presumed that general manager Brandon Beane is committed to finding a marquee weapon for Allen, and the draft may be the best place to do it, considering the team's limited salary cap space.

Therefore, it's no surprise to see the Bills paired with a wide receiver as their "dream draft target." Matching "team needs with this draft class," Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport identified strong first-round fits for all 32 teams at this point in the draft process.

Buffalo matched with Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston.

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Expert's analysis

Davenport described Boston as "a reliable, tough, high-volume target who can work all three levels of the field."

MORE: Brandon Beane Corrects Past Miscues in Mock Draft, Uses Bills' First Pick to Help QB

"This is a critical offseason for general manager Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills. And while the wide receiver position isn't their only need, it's hard to deny it's the biggest after no Bills wideout had even 720 receiving yards in 2025.

There are a number of options who could potentially be available to the Bills at No. 26 overall, but the dream scenario may well be Washington's Denzel Boston. ..." — Gary Davenport

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) returns a punt for a touchdown against the UC Davis Aggies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Intel on Denzel Boston

After making 14 appearances as a role player in 2023, Boston became a full-time Washington starter in 2024. He posted back-to-back 800-yard receiving seasons. The UW product possesses the prototypical size and strength that NFL scouts expect from a X receiver prospect.

MORE: Bills bring back Super Bowl champion WR, former Army captain for new league year

Over a 12-game sample in 2025, the 6-foot-4 Boston led the Huskies in receptions (62), yards (881) and touchdown catches (11). Washington's top target made 3+ receptions on 11 different occasions. He had two-touchdown performances against Washington State, Oregon and Rutgers on the way to an All-Big Ten Conference Third Team selection.