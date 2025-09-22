Bills' new stadium will meet NFLPA demands while pleasing Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills are doing right by their players when it comes to the new Highmark Stadium set to open for the start of the 2026 season.
While the fan-focused amenities will be plentiful in the Bills' new home, the playing surface is arguably the most important element of the project.
In a move presumably aimed at maximizing player safety, Buffalo has committed significant financial resources to the development of a custom field that uses a special grass-growing technology. In recent years, the NFL Players Association has adamantly requested natural fields for all 32 teams.
In early 2024, the NFLPA released poll results that showed 92 percent of its members prefer grass over synthetic surfaces. This season, 17 of 32 teams play their home games on some form of artificial turf.
Next year, the Bills will tilt the split to an even 50-50.
"We're grass, brother," said Josh Allen when discussing the new stadium's field surface on The Pat McAfee Show. "We were told about it. We like grass."
Opened in 1973 as Rich Stadium, the Bills' old home initially featured Astroturf. In a 2011 upgrade, the team installed a field turf product from the A-Turf Titan company.
The latest change is a welcomed one for Allen, who won't miss the effects of competing on a synthetic surface.
"I've got some turf burns on my legs that make me really like grass," said Allen.
In addition to the reigning NFL MVP, a number of Bills' players, including starting right tackle Spencer Brown, have voiced their satisfaction with the organization's decision to install grass.
"I can't wait for grass. It's going to be awesome," said Brown during a summertime appearance on retired Bill Eric Wood's Centered on Buffalo Podcast.
Whether or not there is a proven correlation, all of the Bills' serious leg injuries were sustained during games played on synthetic fields in recent years. The list includes linebacker Matt Milano, cornerback Tre'Davious White (twice) and former edge rusher Von Miller.
