Buffalo Bills' Top Two Contract Extension Candidates Entering Training Camp

As the Buffalo Bills begin training camp with $10 million in salary cap space, it’s interesting to consider how they might spend on their homegrown players as the team moves forward toward the start of the 2026 season.

Two players stand out as candidates to earn contract extensions in 2026, particularly O’Cyrus Torrence, who is in the final year of his rookie deal.

It’s been widely discussed already this offseason whether the team will extend Torrence as it looks to keep the rest of its offensive line together after losing former starter David Edwards in free agency. And I think it would be a wise move for the Bills to bring a valuable member of its protection unit back for a few more years if the price is right.

Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Torrence is set to account for a $4.3 million cap hit during the upcoming campaign, with his base salary set at $3.8 million. According to Spotrac, the 26-year-old’s calculated market value sits at $13.1 in terms of average annual salary with a projected contract of three years, $39.2 million dollars. That would rank 18th among NFL guards.

With the Bills currently set to enter the 2027 season $38.78 million over the cap, per Spotrac, that could make an extension for Torrence difficult to pull off. But as we’ve seen before, there are always moves that can be made and money that can be moved around.

We’ll see if that happens with Torrence and another player who could earn a contract extension very soon.

Dalton Kincaid should be around for a while

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a pass during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills picked up Dalton Kincaid’s $8.1 million fifth-year club option this offseason, which keeps him under contract through the 2027 campaign. But with his rookie contract set to expire before the start of the 2028 campaign, the Bills will have another decision to make pretty soon, as I wrote previously.

The fourth-year tight end has dealt with struggles stemming from a knee injury the past two seasons and it will be interesting to see if he can stay on the field a bit more than he did in 2025. If he is able to remain healthy and produce, that would be a boon for Buffalo’s passing game.

But if Kincaid once again fails to prove his durability, questions will start to arise regarding his future with the team.

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