Bills Biggest Key for Improvement at Each Position With Training Camp Starting July 29

The new-look Buffalo Bills will head for training camp at St. John Fisher University next week with several position groups in need of significant improvement if the team hopes to satisfy their ultimate goal of reaching the Super Bowl this season.

The Bills were ousted in the divisional round of the playoffs a year ago, suffering a fateful overtime loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos, who came within a whisker of advancing to the Super Bowl. If Buffalo wants to take a step toward claiming championship glory in 2026, they will need a boost from various areas up and down the roster.

Beginning with quarterback.

Josh Allen was not at his best a season ago, with his stats falling short of the lofty marks he set during an MVP campaign in 2024. He was also sacked 40 times, a career-high, while posting his lowest expected points added [EPA] since the 2019 season, finishing the year at +57.3.

For the Bills to reach the promised land during a critical ’26 campaign, Allen must be better and become the efficient superstar he had been in previous years.

James Cook should be more involved in Bills’ passing game

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III carries the ball getting past Cincinnati Bengals running back Gary Brightwell and safety Geno Stone during first half action. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

James Cook was explosive as a ball carrier last season, claiming the NFL rushing title while receiving a Pro Football Focus rushing grade of 84. His receiving grade of 63.1 was his best since his rookie year, when he was selected to be a dual-threat out of the backfield.

This season, with the Bills rumored to be set to shift toward more of a pass-heavy offensive system, they must involve Cook more consistently in the passing game if they hope to get the most out of their All-Pro running back. He finished the 2025 season with 33 receptions for 291 yards and a couple of touchdowns. I would like to see him catch at least 50 passes and surpass 400 yards receiving on the year.

DJ Moore must be a superstar in first season in Buffalo

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) during the game against the Green Bay Packers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After sending a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for DJ Moore, the Bills’ new star wide receiver needs to produce big numbers in Year 1 if the Buffalo passing game is to take the leap forward many are expecting this season. While I am a bit more excited about rookie Skyler Bell, Moore’s ceiling is much higher than the rookie’s in 2026.

If Moore is to finish with anything less than 70 receptions for 80 yards and seven touchdowns, this trade would be a significant disappointment in my eyes. Khalil Shakir is a fine player and a really good slot receiver. But if he leads the team in receiving for a third-straight year, something will have gone drastically wrong with Moore’s introduction to the offense.

Dalton Kincaid needs to remain healthy

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid eyes in a ball during day six. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As valuable as Shakir has been for the Bills over the years, Dalton Kincaid has been right there with him, helping lead the Bills’ passing attack. Well, when he has been healthy enough to be on the field, that is.

Kincaid has played just 25 of a possible 34 games the past two regular seasons, and if the Bills want their aerial attack to reach its full efficacy in 2026, they will need Kincaid to be available and at full strength far more often than he has been in recent years.

Bills searching for a starter at left guard

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) enters the field before a game against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may be difficult for the Bills's front five to improve based upon the incredible performance it’s put forth the past few seasons. Now, with David Edwards having departed in free agency, Buffalo's next order of business will be finding his replacement.

While I find it hard to believe either Alec Anderson or Austin Corbett will be better than Edwards was for the Bills, one of the two must rise to the challenge and become a steady contributor if Buffalo’s trench unit hopes to continue being one of the strengths of the offense.

Deone Walker looking to transform into key run-stuffer

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) reacts after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his rookie season was an immense success, there will be much more expected of the Bills’ 2025 fourth-round pick Deone Walker this season. Walker is the team's top option at the nose tackle spot, which could prove to be a key position in first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s new multiple defensive scheme, which features a 3-4 front.

Walker was strong against the run during Year 1 in the NFL, recording 30 stops, which led all Bills defensive tackles, according to Next Gen Stats. He must become even more disruptive for a position group lacking adequate depth in 2026.

Bradley Chubb looking to make seismic impact

Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chubb was brought in to boost the Bills’ pass rush, which has struggled to produce a reasonable sack total in recent seasons. Buffalo was tied for the 12th-fewest sacks [36] in the NFL last season, with Greg Rousseau leading the team with seven.

Chubb produced 8.5 sacks in 2025 while also generating a quarterback pressure rate of 14.6%, according to NGS, which was equal to that of Rousseau’s. And he did so a year after sustaining an ACL injury that ended his '24 season. Now two years removed from the injury, Chubb needs to explode for a big year to help the Buffalo pressure unit put forth a transcendent campaign.

Someone needs to assert themselves in linebacker competition

Bills rookie linebacker Dorian Williams runs drills with the special teams unit. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As it stands entering training camp, two players will be vying for a starting role at inside linebacker, as returning veteran Dorian Williams will be challenged by Kaleb Elarms-Orr. Williams appeared to be closing in on the starting role until he was injured this offseason, which opened the door a bit wider for Elarms-Orr to step in and steal the job.

But with the first-year pro having yet to perform against NFL competition, it remains to be seen how he will measure up when the pads come on at training camp.

One thing is certain, if the Bills' defense is to make a jump from where it was a season ago, they have to get the linebacker position figured out.

Who's it gonna be at cornerback?

Bills rookie defensive back Maxwell Hairston heads towards the field during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another training camp competition that will be under the microscope is the one at cornerback, where 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston will go toe to toe with 2026 second-round selection Davison Igbinosun.

Hairston was a spot starter for Buffalo during his rookie year, starting three of the 11 games in which he played, finishing with five passes defensed and a couple of interceptions. Without any experience at the professional level, Igbinosun will need a big training camp and preseason if he hopes to overtake Hairston.

For the Bills to better slow down some of the top passing games in the league, they’ll need either Hairston or Igbinosun to take a massive step toward proving either player can be relied upon as a bona fide first-team option.

Safety must be solidified

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) runs off the field after defeating the Jaguars during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cole Bishop appears to be locked in as a solid option for the Bills on the back end after he put forth a transcendent 2025 season which he finished as the team leader in interceptions with three and an opposing passer rating of 55.1 while being targeted 36 times in coverage, according to NGS. But what remains unclear is how free-agent addition C.J. Gardner-Johnson will perform as his running mate.

Gardner-Johnson has been a journeyman throughout his career and will turn 29 during the 2026 season. It will be interesting to see what he has left in the tank and western he can fit in with the Bills’ locker room.

For Buffalo to have a strong secondary this year, the safety position needs to be more consistent than it has been since Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer’s run in the starting lineup ended after the 2023 season.

Special teams success will come down to kicker

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a fierce competition expected for a role as the Bills’ starting punter, but I am more eager to discover what the future holds for Tyler Bass.

The Bills’ kicker was lost for the season due to hip and groin injuries a year ago and did not take part in practices, at least not while in view of the media, this offseason. It will be interesting to see how he bounces back and if there is any lingering impact stemming from an ailment that is worrisome for a player at his position.