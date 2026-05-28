Two Bills Star Players Most Likely to Receive Contract Extensions Including TE Dalton Kincaid

The Buffalo Bills have over 20 players set to enter contract years in 2027, and many will likely be in line to receive contract extensions in order to provide them with much-needed stability.

Of the potential candidates, tight end Dalton Kincaid stands out above the rest. The fourth-year tight end was the Bills’ most efficient pass catcher a season ago, leading the team in receiving EPA [+38.5] and finishing first among Buffalo’s qualified pass catchers in catch rate over expected [+10.9], according to Next Gen Stats.

While he missed five regular-season games due to a nagging knee injury that he decided not to repair with surgery, Kincaid’s 571 receiving yards were second on the team, while his five touchdowns were the most recorded by a Bills pass catcher.

There’s no denying Kincaid’s value on the Bills’ roster and that should lead to him being up for a new contract next offseason.

Dalton Kincaid, tight end

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir, tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers celebrate a touchdown during first half action at Highmark Stadium. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills picked up Kincaid’s fifth-year option worth $8.1 million on Mar. 30, keeping him with the team through his age-28 season in 2027. However, Buffalo surely would like to extend his time with the team into his 30s, as the team’s new-look pass-catching corps has taken a new shape this offseason. Removing Kincaid from that equation after next year would serve as a detriment to the team’s quest to improve its aerial attack.

According to Spotrac, Kincaid’s projected market value if he were to hit the open market is $14.5 million. The highest-paid tight end in the NFL in 2026 is the San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle at $19.1 million. If Kincaid were to earn his projected value in 2028, he would become a top-five highest-paid player at his position.

I think a fair contract for the former first-round pick, one of three tight ends drafted under general manager/president of football operations Brandon Beane, would be four years, $55 million.

Cole Bishop, safety

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) and cornerback Taron Johnson (7) react during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Bishop helped power the Bills’ defense a season ago with a Pro Football Focus overall defense grade of 66.5, which was top-10 on the team. The 23-year-old’s 85 tackles led all Bills defenders, as did his three interceptions. It was a slow start for Bishop to begin his career, but he kicked things into high gear while performing alongside veteran Jordan Poyer a season ago.

There is no projected market value listed for Bishop, but most recently, one of the top safeties in the league, Derwin James, signed a three-year, $75.6 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers. Bishop has yet to establish himself at the same caliber as James. However, if Bishop parlays his 2025 success with another remarkable season, he could earn himself a big payday this offseason.

The Bills are projected to be over the salary cap by over $37 million in 2027, so extending any player will be difficult. I believe a reasonable deal for Bishop is anywhere from $15 million to $18 million per season for three or four years.