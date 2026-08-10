More Evidence Shows Bills Beat Guard Market With O'Cyrus Torrence Contract

O'Cyrus Torrence is, of course, coming off a huge weekend, signing a massive extension with the Buffalo Bills. But he was not the only guard who struck it rich.

Titans standout Peter Skoronski scored a record-setting deal Friday, worth $100 million and a league-high $25 million Average Annual Value (AAV) for his position. For Torrence and Skoronski's sakes, it pays well to be a massive human being who can keep QBs clean.

One thing's for certain with these deals: offensive linemen are a commodity. Both are in the top 10 highest-paid guards in terms of total contract value and AAV, with no player in that group making less than $75 million in contract value or an AAV of $19 million.

Headlines:

— A look at Fitz’s legendary career https://t.co/H1hcEQl71N

— Skoronski gets paid https://t.co/D6ZraIsTa6

— Torrence gets paid, too https://t.co/eaU0RhzrS3

— No Mahomes for the preseason opener https://t.co/QDSUA6iCae — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2026

Comparing the deals

Torrence was not in line to reset the guard market the way Skoronski did, but he sure did earn himself a favorable deal. Ranking eighth in the league in guard AAV ($19.6 million) and ninth in total contract value ($78.4 million), he is set up to be one of the top-paid guards in the NFL for the foreseeable future.

The two players are now locked up through at least 2030. Considering their play and their ages, both deals make sense from team investment standpoints.

Torrence is 26 and will be turning 27 during the NFL postseason. He's started 50 of his 51 games with the Bills, helping clear the way for the rushing champion in James Cook in 2025 and the league MVP in Josh Allen in 2024.

Skoronski, who turned 25 this summer, has not had as much team success in his career. But he is coming off a 2025 season in which he was rated PFF's sixth-highest guard with a grade of 79.0.

Comparing the players

Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) after the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the 2025 season, Torrence's 2023 All-Rookie Team selection is the only accolade between the two. But Skoronski's strong 2025 campaign, according to PFF, is greater than any season Torrence has recorded thus far.

Torrence has stayed in the same range of grades in his three seasons. But his best season was in 2025, posting an overall grade of 59.8. He's shown to be a capable pass protector, earning a pass-blocking grade of 64.0, 32nd in the league.

But the second-highest on that list in 2025 was Skoronski, with a grade of 84.5. He also notched a run-blocking grade of 73.2.

Above all, though, both players are massive presences in the trenches for their respective franchises. Even if Skoronski looks like the better player on paper, that does not diminish Torrence's value as an integral starter for a championship contender like Buffalo.

Frascella's No. 1 Guard Rankings for all 32 NFL teams:



1. Bears: Joe Thuney

2. Falcons: Chris Lindstrom

3. Colts: Quenton Nelson

4. Broncos: Quinn Meinerz

5. Rams: Kevin Dotson

6. Patriots: Mike Onwenu

7. Seahawks: Grey Zabel

8. Titans: Peter Skoronski

9. Commanders: Sam Cosmi… pic.twitter.com/Q464QPvFdX — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) April 7, 2026

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